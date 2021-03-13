Tiffany Haddish Radiates in Orange Crochet Knit Sweater and Hand-Knotted Fringe Skirt by Christian Wijnants and Stuart Weitzman Gold Sandals

I guess blondes do really have more fun! Ever since she dyed her natural short hair blonde, Tiffany Haddish has been giving us many fun moments of style.

In her latest look, Tiffany Haddish beamed in an orange sweater and fringe skirt look by Christian Wijnants. She paired the look with gold Stuart Weitzman gold heeled sandals, all styled by Law Roach.

Haddish’s Christian Wijnants look is from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection and features an orange crochet knit sweater and hand knotted fringe skirt. Gabrielle Union and Kelly Rowland have also been spotted in pieces from the brand’s FW20 collection.

Photos: @ernestocasillas