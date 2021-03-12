Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week for Week of March 8th 2021: Will It Be Whitney from South Carolina K from Jamaica or Cali from South Carolina

Hey Bombshell’s! Each Day we choose Fashion Bomb Daily readers to highlight their personal style and now we want to hear from you. Vote for who you think should become Fashion Bombshell of the Week. Here are the contenders:

Opening the week was Whitney from South Carolina. Whitney writes, “I’m a luxury fashion connoisseur who aspires to invest in a wardrobe of quality over quantity. My style mirrors my personality and may seem understated or shy at first glance, but with a deep look or understanding, you will see and appreciate the intricacies, its luxurious grit and beautiful craftsmanship.”

Next was K from Jamaica. Her style is very eclectic with a bit of edginess. The simplicity yet boldness of her looks are eye catching.

Closing the week was Cali from South Carolina. She writes, “My style I would say it’s edgy & glam with a little bit of sex appeal, Every time I dress up I like to give myself different characters to go with my look I feel it makes dressing up more fun to be somebody different every time I step out and not giving out the same but keeping it 100% me.”

Each of these bombshells have different styles but which one blew you away? Vote for your favorite below.