DreamDoll Keeps It Cozy and Cute in Fashion Nova Black Butterfly Print Sweatpants
Rapper DreamDoll loves to show off her curvy physique in the latest fashions, but she also enjoys comfy sweats on occasion too. She recently kept it cozy and stylish in a pair of black sweatpants from Fashion Nova.
DreamDoll wore Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Fluttering Butterflies Sweatpants. The sweatpants appear in a black French terry fabric with pink and yellow printed butterflies covering the right pants leg.
DreamDoll opted to rock the sweatpants with a black crop top and white zip-up hoodie along with an icy necklace.
Make it a set! There is also a matching $29.99 crop hoodie that is sold separately from the sweatpants. The hoodie features a similar butterfly print on the chest of the garment.
Love her look? Shop DreamDoll’s Fluttering Butterflies Sweatpants here!