Tiarra Monet Spotted in Elevyn Thirty Black Leather Triple Strap Midi Dress During Date Night With Husband Tim

YouTube star Tiarra Monet is always taking us through her all-around luxurious lifestyle as a beauty guru and fashionista. If you’re a fan, then you’re probably familiar with the moments she shares with her husband Tim. Recently, the two were spotted out having a date night together of which Tiarra wore a sexy midi dress that we were head-over-heels for.

Tiarra Monet wore a $59 dress from her brand Elevyn Thirty called the “Painted On Me” dress in black. The dress is currently available for pre-order in both black and chocolate.

She kept the look simple with minimal diamond jewelry, bouncy ombré curls, and soft glam for her makeup look.

Thoughts on her look?

Photos: IG / Reproduction