Going digital in the world of fashion

The digital revolution is also breaking into the world of textiles. Technology is changing the world of wool, linen, silk, cotton and velvet essentially in two ways: by making the experience of choosing a fabric on-line increasingly hi-tech through the use of innovative solutions and by increasing the range of clothing fabrics available on-line.

According to recent surveys, more than one out of two consumers in the world has purchased a fabric on-line, at least once in the last year. E-commerce has created new expectations and contributed to the emergence of new consumer needs also as a result of the use of new technologies. In a not too distant future, augmented reality and artificial intelligence will act as personal assistants in the choice of a fabric and its packaging.

Buying fabrics on-line is increasingly easier

Digital technology has had a sensational effect in this area of fashion, where the focus on fabrics is increasingly greater and emphasised. Alongside this, there has also been an increase in services and tech devices that guide consumers in their buying experience.

In the near future, players in the on-line textile sector will use virtual reality technologies in an increasingly active way, in order to improve and personalise the digital shopping experience. Meanwhile, they are developing Apps to make it easier for customers to understand fabric characteristics, performance or simply the care required.

Sure enough, the IT divisions of textile companies are already working for the purposes of implementing customisation initiatives to allow consumers or more specifically, tailor’s shops, to make on-line buying decisions that are better than those in the store. On-line Apps and platforms will advise consumers both through computer algorithms and through virtual communities or bloggers.

Millennials are increasingly interested in on-line textiles

The markets that are particularly interested in the development of on-line textile sales certainly include the United States and China, not to mention the entire Middle East area, with the United Arab Emirates in the lead.

In addition to these new commercial outlets for the on-line textile trade, we should not forget the generation of Millennials, who, with their choices and preferences, will influence, if not even define, the world of digital tailoring and the offer of fine fabrics.

Their expenditure capacity is indubitably higher than that of previous generations, and these young people will be increasingly interested in the entire production process necessary to make a garment, starting from the fabric in the first place.

Textile companies with their on-line textile platforms must therefore evolve in order to meet the needs of this type of consumers, be they Millennials or young fashion designers or tailors.

The immediate, sustainable and concrete approach is therefore becoming a real need, not just a passing fashion, especially when it comes to Millennials, who are genetically predisposed for this type of surfing.

