Tia Mowry Spotted Wearing Jonathan Simkhai White Look Paired With UNTTLD Green Velvet Belted Coat and Bottega Veneta Yellow Square-Toe Leather Sandals
Tia Mowry has been slaying effortlessly on Instagram lately, gracing our feeds with stunning designer looks. For one look, Mowry stunned the ‘gram as she rocked a green velvet coat with a white ensemble providing us with the ultimate Spring look.
Tia Mowry wore a white Jonathan Simkhai look including a white camisole and white $475 Satin Combo Front Slit Pants. She topped the look off with a $1,890 UNTTLD Double-Breasted Velvet Coat and yellow $890 Bottega Veneta Square-Toe Leather Sandals. Her look was styled by Judy Kaufman.
Tia completed the look with gold hoops by Oma The Label, complimenting purple eyeshadow, and a high ponytail.
What say you?