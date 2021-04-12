Paloma Elsesser Attends Wedding Wearing Roberto Cavalli FW 2000 Black and Yellow Fur-Trim Zebra Print Gown As Worn by the Late Aaliyah

Paloma Elsesser was spotted attending a wedding between Nick Katz and Tiffany Lighty over the weekend in a stunning look that takes wedding guest looks to the next level. Her look may look familiar to you as it was worn by a late singer.

Paloma Elsesser wore the famous Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2000 zebra gown paired with $1,020 Bottega Veneta black stretch mesh sandals. The captivating gown appears in a yellow and black zebra print complete with spaghetti straps, a cowl neck detailing, and asymmetrical hem with a fur trim. The dress is currently sold out as it sold on 1st Dibs for $8,500.

You may remember this dress because it was worn by the late R&B singer Aaliyah. She wore the gown to the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards where she won two awards for Best Female Video and Best Video From a Film for “Try Again”.

What say you?