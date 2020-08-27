Throwback Thursdays #TBT: Style Evolution of Beyoncé

Happy Thursday! Every Thursday, we highlight the style evolution of a celebrity whose looks has been known to capture the attention the industry. Today, we are the shining a spotlight on Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her style evolution throughout the 2000s:

From the start in her career, Queen Bey has set the tone for her style with elegant, feminine and sexy looks with figure hugging silhouettes and luxury textures. Having worked with stylists like Ty Hunter, Zerina Akers and Marni Senofonte, along with wearing custom creations by her mom Tina Knowles-Lawson throughout her career, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has worn the biggest names in couture as well as lesser known designers.

Along the years, while not ditching her glamorous side, Beyoncé played with different styles and interpretations to her aesthetic.

From somewhere around early 2016, the new wave of Gucci-mania started and she is often credited as one of the main players in this trend.

In 2016, she released the groundbreaking Lemonade multi-visual experience. Among the many looks in the videos, the yellow Roberto Cavalli gown was for sure a statement many won’t forget.

In 2018, she gifted us with “Beychella” and along with the historical concert at the Coachella Festival came her charitable capsule collection with Balmain.

True to her style and fierceness, #Beyoncé consistently delivers looks that are glam and fashionable, while featuring her best assets.

The #LionKing premieres in 2019 in LA and London showed us two different sides to the queen’s wardrobe choices, proof that she still has a lot in store for us, fashion-wise.

Another big part of her style are street style, big names and rising brands mix to make the looks she posts on her social media after attending a basketball game or date night with #JayZ.

Thoughts on Beyoncé’s style evolution?