How Do You Wear It: Fashion Bomb Readers Show Us How to Rock the Tie-Dye Trend!

On Monday, we shined a spotlight on the tie-dye trend and the celebrities who can’t seem to get enough of the trend like Kylie Jenner and Lori Harvey! Today, we are highlighting how some of our Fashion Bomb readers are rocking the trend:

Naya (@nayaashley) rocked a tie-dye t-shirt with shiny silver pants accessorized with hot pink Balenciaga Triple S sneakers and a yellow Palm Angels Padlock bag!

Get a similar look below:

Shay (@shaym__) opted for double the fun with a tie-dye two piece set Bomb!

Slip into similar sets below:

Sharine (@matchnmix) was very on-trend in her tie-dye jumpsuit. Hot!

Shop similar jumpsuits below:

Erica (@thesewhouse) kept it edgy chic with her tie-dye dress paired with white sneakers and sunnies along with a black denim jacket!

Get a similar look below:

We love how these ladies styled this trend! What do you think?