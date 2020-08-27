JT from City Girls Posed on Instagram in all Black Wearing a Vivienne Westwood Corset, Tom Ford Padlock Heels and a Mini Goyard Saigion Bag
Ever since JT came home she has been having her way with her looks. From Vintage Christian Dior to Birkin bags, she is making up for her time of not being able to wear what she wanted.
She posed on Instagram recently in a Vivienne Westwood corset (similar to this $1,090 corset from Treasures of NYC) that she wore over a black long sleeved mesh top and black pants.
She paired the all black ensemble with Tom Ford’s $1,600 Padlock open toe silver tone leather sandal and $3,995 mini Goyard Saigon bag
She looked gorgeous don’t you think? Shop this look below.