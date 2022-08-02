One thing is for sure, we love summer for the festival fashion that colors each month, the most recent one being Lollapalooza! The multi-day concert is held over several months, across 7 different cities, in 7 different countries: Sao Paulo, Buenos Aries, Santiago, Berlin, Paris, Berlin and Chicago. While some of these music events have already taken places, others are still to come. Here, we’re summing up a few of the most fashionable looks worn by celebrities at Lollapalooza thus far!

Rihanna in Martine Rose and Balenciaga x Adidas

Image: IG/Reproduction

Around mid-July, Rihanna was spotted in a rare post-baby sighting in Paris while cheering on her boo during Lollapalooza France. In true Bad Gal Riri style, she mixed mens and womenswear, pairing a Spring-Summer 2023 Martine Rose shirt with Balenciaga x Adidas pantaboots from the resort collection.

Photo (left to right): Isidore Montag and Courtesy of Balenciaga

Jhene Aiko in Cult Gaia

Photo: Thomas Falcone

Just a few days ago, Big Sean brought his parter Jhene Aiko on stage during Lollapalooza Chicago as a complete surprise to the spectating crowd! Fans were in awe at the surprise appearance and could not stop squealing and the adorably pregnant couple! Jhene radiated in a full Cult Gaia out, including a $598 top and $458 pants (both of which are unavailable at the time of this article publication) styled by Sam Woolf.

Get the look: $598 Cult Gaia Quella Top

Big Sean in Off-White and Lollapalooza Merch

Photo: Vitto Gordon

Big Sean represented Lollapalooza by wearing merchandise from the festival with his rare Off-White x Dunk Low ‘Lot 45 of 50’ kicks.

Dua Lipa in custom Mugler

Also at the Chicago concert for Lollapalooza, Dua Lipa levitated in a crystal adorned catsuit custom made by Mugler!

What do you think?

Main Image: IG/Reproduction and Hulu