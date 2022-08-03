Style and hip-hop are almost synonymous in the way they intertwine. Throughout the beginnings of Dapper Dan’s designer-influenced customs and even before, emcees have been delivering their lyrical flow, with a side of fashion, for decades. Lest we forget Grandmaster Flash making the Kangol hat the menswear accessory of the moment or how Lil Kim and Miss Hylton turned the industry on its head look after look. The early 2010s belonged to Kanye, who pushed for Givenchy graphic tees and leather joggers before ushering in A$AP Rocky’s moment of streetwear with a touch of femininity.

Unlike the early days of hip-hop, following the fashion of your favorite rapper is made easier than ever with social media. Whether you’re looking for outfit of the day inspo or a new designer to obsess over, today’s rap elite have the style, and Instagram pages to deliver on both music and aesthetic. Take a look at the rappers we find extra stylish and suggest you follow on IG.

Lil Baby

It’s not every day you come across a talent like Lil Baby. Besides his energy-inducing bars, the Atlanta rapper knows his way around a designer sales floor. Baby is never too good for some color and leans towards monochromatic looks no matter how bold or bright the hue is. He’s never too shy to experiment –like with multicolor flare knit joggers– and boasts a pretty impressive designer shoe collection.

Anderson .Paak

Even before Anderson .Paak took a trip to the past with Bruno Mars, he had an infections style that puts dopamine dressing to shame. The latest musician to partner with Vans, Park’s style can be described as an easy ode to the west coast and skate culture. That is when he isn’t head-to-toe in a lush 70s suit, patterned bell bottoms, sequin blouse, and a wig so good it’ll make your hair tech cry.

Saucy Santana

When Saucy Santana said that he’s a material gowrl he meant it. Santana’s IG is your go-to spot for a monochromatic monogram look or head-to-toe “Balenciaga that’ll turn you out, ochie walla.” While Santana is fairly new to the rap game, he’s showing promise with a few bangers under his belt and designer on his legs, hips, and body.

J Balvin

When it comes to style, J Balvin is known to experiment with everything from colors to textures and even his iconic buzzcut. Together with Spanish stylist Sita Bellan, Balvin boasts a look that is polished, put together and sleek without compromising on his love for fun and infectious personality.

Tyler The Creator

Tyler the Creator has evolved his style quite a bit since his OFWGKTA days. His graphic tee collection once rivaled Blake Henderson’s before he switched to graphic camp shirts, monochromatic suits, and a blonde bowl cut. Today Tyler’s style is affluent with sweater vests, penny loafers, and Ushanka hats. It’s an aesthetic that leans heavily on the dapper 1940s traveler, and we suggest a one-way ticket to his Instagram to see more.

Gunna

Say what you will about the YSL rapper, but one thing Gunna is gonna do is put a look together. Though he works with stylist Bobby Williams, both have reported that Gunna is the driving force behind his style. Always up for experimentation, Gunna often plays with proportion, surrealistic accessories, and fabric. From red carpets like the Met Gala to simply posing for the Gram Gunna’s style is a perfect example of how fun fashion can be when you style without rules.

Lil Nas X

If you’re not following the Industry Baby on Instagram for his hilarious stories and bts on his artistry, you gotta hit that follow button for the looks. Lil Nas X has captivated us with highly saturated and embellished looks since his debut on our social media feeds. With stylist Hodo Musa, Nas has carved out an aesthetic that touches on the modern Western, surrealism and even a bit of romance.

Shy Glizzy

Tune into Shy Glizzy’s IG for versatility. The D.C rapper is known to switch up his looks, constantly walking the line of utilitarian streetwear and ‘fits riddled with color mixing and pattern blocking. And when you think you’ve seen it all, the ‘Like That’ rapper will throw in a selection of great outerwear from Gucci puffers to oversize Rick Owens parkas.

Smino

Smino’s impeccable style starts with his hair which he keeps as versatile as his wardrobe. His shift between braids, twists, and a gorgeous fro speaks to the ever-changing nature of his outfits. While the Missouri-born emcee loves a good NFL jersey (Go Cardinals! To be exact), he’s also fluent in cultural streetwear, groovy graphics, maximalist color combos, and accessories. In addition to his rapper-approved collection of bling, you’ll find a few pairs of enviable shades on his page.

Skepta

Skepta is the rapper to follow if you like duality. The UK hitmaker loves to flirt between Nike-driven streetwear looks and sexy black-on-black tailoring. Occasionally working with stylistLeah Abott, Skepta’s aesthetic marries both sides of his word: Skepta that puts on shows and the Skepta that still enjoys a kickback with his Lads in London.