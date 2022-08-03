There are a million ways to wear denim, and Dior monogram is certainly one of them! The denim Dior look has been trending lately as a direct response to the 90s/early 2000s aesthetic takeover, so we at Fashion Bomb Daily have compiled a list of those who have and still are doing it best in hopes to inspire you on how you can get in on the fashion action and make it your own!

Foxxy Brown

Photo: Getty Images

The first to ever do it, Foxxy Brown showed up to the 1999 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards in NYC rocking a full denim Dior outfit, from head to toe. Her boots were monogram, and she wore Dior’s staple saddle bag, making the accessory an absolute for the future of fashion (notice how every look after this one incorporates a saddle bag of their own)!





Rihanna

Photo: Backgrid

In 2019 Rihanna stepped out in Dior monogram with a blue color scheme that imitated denim on denim. Even her navy blue hat and coat were lined with the same monogram to match her dress, saddle bag and canvas tote handbag!



Cardi B

Photo: Thomas Herold

Trust Cardi to always take the trend and spin it on its head! With the exact same vintage saddle bag originally worn by Foxxy in 1999, Cardi B wore her a cropped denim Dior jacket, a monogram denim beret and sheer leggings in an unexpected fashion statement!

Jayda Cheaves

Photo: Trap Money Benny

Jayda has also taken part in this mega-trend, sporting a pair of monogram denim Dior boots à la Foxxy, paired with a vintage cropped hoodie and a navy leather saddle bag to switch things up a bit! She wore a Dior belt on a skirt by Twiley, customizing the look to make it truly one of a kind.

Alonzo Arnold

Photo: Drew Visions

The next diva to put their touch on Dior denim is Alonzo Arnold. He went the reworked route, repurposing a pair of Dior by John Galliano trotter logo pants and wearing one sleeve at the arm and the other creating a boot-like style.

What do you think?



Main Image: Getty Images, Backgrid, Trap Money Benny