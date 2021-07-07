The Miguel Wilson Collection celebrates the grand opening of its New York City location

Celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson celebrates the grand opening of the Miguel Wilson Collection’s New York City showroom

Celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson celebrates the grand opening of the Miguel Wilson Collection’s New York City location.



Located at 134 Orchard St. New York, NY 10002, near the Lower Eastside of Manhattan, the New York City showroom, which is in partnership with Adrienne’s Since 1950 Bridal Boutique, is the Miguel Wilson Collection’s fourth location, which includes Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Miami.

“I’m so excited for the grand opening of my New York City location,” Wilson said. “I’ve been coming to New York City for years and I’ve always said that the streets of New York are like magic.

“My stores are not only known for a certain level of quality and service that my customers have come to expect but also for contributing to the community that they’re located in. We’ve done it in Atlanta, Washington D.C., Miami, and will continue this tradition in New York City. And while we’ve participated in New York City culture over the years, you will be hearing a lot more about the Miguel Wilson Collection now that we are officially located in this great city.”

With over 20 years of experience in fashion, Miguel Wilson built the Miguel Wilson Collection brand as the go-to formalwear selection for high-profile men.

As a menswear and wedding expert, Wilson’s clothing has been worn by athletes, businessmen, celebrities, grooms, and members of the faith-based community which include, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Pastor Jamal Bryant, filmmaker Will Packer (“Girls Trip” and “Think Like A Man”), actor Josh Morgan (“The Vampire Diaries and “The Originals”) rappers 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, singer KEM, Akon, Lamar Odom and Real Housewives of Atlanta husbands Todd Tucker, Peter Thomas, and Michael Sterling.

Additionally, the Miguel Wilson Collection is the only menswear brand that offers a signature wedding collection for grooms and groomsmen.

“Over the years, many of my clients have traveled from all over the country and internationally to my location in Atlanta which I am so appreciative of. this location isn’t just an expansion of my brand but an opportunity to provide them with an alternative location to visit,” Wilson said.

For years, the Miguel Wilson Collection has held a fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Additionally, a lot of its clientele either reside in New York City or regularly attend events in the city.

The new location is a demonstration of how Miguel Wilson is moving his brand forward with plans to open more stores throughout the country very soon.

For more information on Miguel Wilson and the Miguel Wilson Collection please visit, https://www.miguelwilson.com/.

