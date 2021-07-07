CBD and CBG are quickly taking over the health and wellness market. These cannabinoids have gained huge popularity with the masses due to their near-magical abilities in improving the glow of your skin naturally.

Cannabidiol (CBD) and its ‘mother’ Cannabigerol (CBG) are naturally occurring cannabinoids of the cannabis plant. Once they are sourced from the plants’ flowers and buds, CBD and CBG are mixed with a lipid carrier to make CBD/CBG-infused skincare products that you apply directly to the skin or take orally.

The effectiveness of CBD and CBG for skincare has been touted for ages now. From eliminating acne and age spots, soothing the skin, enhancing the skin barrier, to helping with wrinkles, puffiness, and redness. It is no wonder these products have taken the limelight in the skincare industry.

You can find a wide variety of CBD/CBG infused skincare products on the market, including creams, sunscreens, serums, lip sticks, cleansers, toners, and so much more! Below are proven ways to increase the glow of your skin.

Get Rid Of Acne

Acne can be such a horrible thing to have! However, a common skin condition affects people of all ages. Acne may be caused by dirt, bacteria, dead cells that clog our skin pores, and the prevalent cause of acne being sebum- excess oil production.

That said, fighting acne involves keeping the skin clean and free of dirt, bacteria, and dead cells, as well as reducing oil secretion to prevent clogging of pores. CBG has been found to help cut back the production of excess oil.

Sebum is a waxy, oily substance produced by the skin. Its purpose is to protect and moisturize our skin. However, excess sebum can result in acne. According to researches, CBG inhibits excessive oil production by regulating our sebaceous glands.

Our body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) promotes a healthy skin function. When CBG is introduced into the body, it readily binds with the CB1 and CB2 receptors located in our epidermis. The CBG then proceeds to the subcutaneous layers, where it works to reduce blemishes, balance sebum production, and purify our skin pores.

Besides, CBG possesses potential antibacterial properties that prevent skin infections and breakouts. Thus, CBG is an effective anti-acne ingredient that you should consider adding to your skincare routine.

Aging and Wrinkles

Aging is a progressive process that we all go through. Wrinkles are small folds and creases that develop on the skin because of aging. While you cannot entirely avoid the occurrence of these signs, you can delay their onset and keep them at a minimum.

Rigorous research shows that CBG possesses antioxidant properties that naturally allow the skin to repair itself while correcting any visible damages. For example, applying eye creams infused with CBG helps delay the appearance of laugh lines and reduces eye puffiness.

Additionally, CBG has proven its potency in helping with skin regeneration and consequently diminishing blemishes, premature aging, wrinkles, and fine lines. Consistent use of CBG-infused anti-aging creams helps clear skin dullness while restoring your youthful glow.

Dryness and Itching

Skin dryness and itching can result from lack of adequate hydration, exposure to bacteria and UV rays as well as an unhealthy lifestyle. Including CBD oil in your skincare routine helps reduce the potential triggers to skin dryness while soothing the skin and alleviating irritation.

CBD sourced from the cannabis plant may also contain antibacterial and antifungal properties that protect your skin from bacterial infections. You may consider applying CBD oil regularly to protect your skin from radical damage.

Sunburns

Too much exposure to sunlight can cause sunburns. Sunburns make your skin blister, itchy, red, and sometimes it can be painful on the touch. Using CBD-infused sunscreen helps protect your skin from direct exposure to sunlight and UV rays. UV rays are very harmful and are known to increase cancer risks, promote dark spots and dry, wrinkled skin.

CBD protects keratin from UV rays adverse effects. Keratin is a protein in our bodies responsible for your smooth, supple, and beautiful skin. You might want to toss your CBD sunscreen in your bag just in case you need some skin protection while on the go.

Sensitive Skin

Sensitive skin isn’t a disease. Instead, it’s a common issue where your skin is highly prone to adverse reactions and often develops red, dry, and bumpy rashes when triggered.

Some skin products may trigger sensitive skin to react and develop rashes. Luckily, CBD oil possesses an excellent balance of nutrients that soothe your skin while providing nourishment and perfect moisturization.

CBD-infused products can offer relief to sensitive skin by preventing skin irritation, redness, dryness, and itchiness. Many studies have shown that CBDs’ calming effects help the skin look and feel better. In addition, these beneficial properties are effective in fighting environmental stressors damage to the skin.

It’s essential to do a CBD-infused product patch test on your sensitive skin first- to be sure that you can safely use it.

Tips For Beautiful Skin Using CBD Beauty Products

Now that we know how CBD/CBG promotes beautiful, healthy skin, we can confidently go over some professional tips on how to get healthy-looking skin using CBD beauty products:

Ensure that the ingredient infused in your skincare product is CBD oil (cannabidiol). Many brands usually indicate ‘cannabidiol’ on their product labeling. Please note that CBD oil is a completely different oil from hemp seed oil and marijuana oil. You’ll also want to confirm that your product includes CBG in its ingredients.

Ensure that your product is third-party lab tested. A legitimate CBD beauty product company should provide you with their third-party lab test results. This way, you can confirm that your product is safe and free of impurities like pesticides and heavy metals. Moreover, you can confirm the accuracy of their cannabinoid content as advertised.

CBD is highly unstable. Exposure to light and air can break it down and make it less effective. As such, you want to ensure that the CBD beauty product you’re purchasing has been prepared and stored well to preserve its potency. Avoid CBD products stored in jars and plastic bottles or any storage containers that expose the product to a lot of light.

Although there isn’t a standard amount set for how much CBD is good for your skin, it’s important to check the cannabidiol content of your product. Too much CBD cannot harm you nor your skin, but it will certainly make your skin more oily than it should be!

Key Take Away

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD products naturally contain CBG together with other cannabinoids. Conversely, CBD isolates do not contain any other cannabinoids besides CBD!

The Bottom Line

CBD and CBG are natural compounds whose benefits for skincare and skin health have been proven by numerous research. However, it is worth noting that CBD does not affect everybody the same way. Therefore, users with medical conditions should consult their doctors first. To experience all CBD skincare benefits, you must apply the product as instructed on its’ labeling. You can also take CBD oil sublingually to increase the glow on your skin.