The Met Gala Is Happening This Year With Alternate Date, ‘American Fashion’ Theme and Two-Part Exhibition

If you’re a fashionista, you’re going to love this news! After making the tough decision to not proceed with its annual event last year due to COVID-19, the Met Gala is actually going to happen this year. However, it is going to be a little different but in a good way.

First things first, the Met Gala aka “fashion’s biggest night out” will not be held on its traditional date, the first Monday of May. This year, the ball is scheduled for September 13th due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Moreover, the theme for this year’s Met Gala will be centered around “American Fashion”. The Costume Institute will be hosting a two-part exhibition in the American Wing surrounding the theme which will open on September 18, 2021. The second show is known as “In American: An Anthology of Fashion” and will be held on May 5, 2022. Both will run from their scheduled opening dates to September 5, 2022.

Essentially, we would be getting two Met Galas!

The later dates for the fashion world’s most anticipated event of the year comes as another sign of hope. Event organizers opted for later dates in hopes COVID-19 restrictions will ease and attendees will be more comfortable around others again (in line with CDC guidelines, of course).

Next year, the Met Gala will return to its original date as the first Monday in May.

Are you excited? Which celebrities are you looking forward to see walking down the carpet?

Photos: Getty