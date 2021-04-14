Regina King Continues To Slay Award Season Rocking Christopher John Rogers Orange Strapless Gown With Train for the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards
It is no secret that Regina King has been reigning supreme on everyone’s best dressed list for award season. Yesterday, she attended the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards donning an orange gown which featured a royal-like train element.
Regina King wore a Christopher John Rogers gown to the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards where she presented awards for the evening. Her look was styled by the iconic duo that is Wayman and Micah.
The Christopher John Rogers gown is Look 12 from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2021 Collection 007. Appearing in Habanero orange, the gown features a utility twill column design complete with a pleated train. The gown is currently available for $2,295 at Saks Fifth Avenue and Net-A-Porter.
Thoughts?
Photos:@iamjamesanthony