Cardi B Teams Up With Reebok for First-Ever Apparel Collection and Presents New Colorways for Club C and Club C Double Sneakers

Cardi B and Reebok’s ongoing partnership continues as the two announce a new collection set for next week.

The Billboard charting-artist teamed up with Reebok yet again for updated colorways for the Club C and Club C Double sneakers in addition to a first-ever rollout of accompanying apparel.

Cardi B expresses, “This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing.“

Appearing in the collection’s primary colorways of Crisp Purple and Vector Red, apparel includes sportswear pieces like bralettes, crop tops, and mesh leggings to name a few. The apparel collection also makes sure to cater to every woman as it offers sizing from 2XS to 4X.

The duo is also pushing new colorways for their continued Club C and Club C Double sneakers in the colors Crisp Purple, Vector Red, Sahara and Ftwr White. The Club C will retail for $100 while the Club C Double will be $80.

You can catch the newest Cardi B x Reebok collection on Friday, April 23rd on Reebok.com. While you wait, you can preview the collection’s pieces here. Will you be purchasing?