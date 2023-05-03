“Ain’t no party like a Met Gala after-party because a Met Gala after-party doesn’t stop.”

If you thought celebrities only brought their A-game on the red-carpet, then think again because once the after-parties started, many of our favorite celebs did a quick refresh and gave us a second dose of mega looks that oozed sex-appeal.

From Yung Miami who delivered “BAPs” vibes with a custom headpiece and chain costume by Duran Lantink, to Kendall Jenner and Lala who were all about showing their undergarments in sheer and transparent garments, many stars rose to the occasion.

Dua Lipa, who co-chaired along with Anna Wintour at this years Met Gala, and actress Penelope Cruz remained true to the Karl Lagerfeld theme in Chanel . While Janelle Monae bared it all in a sequence and pearl bikini by Thom Browne that definitely made her look like a rockstar.

Keep things refined and elevated, Sabrina Idris and Kendall Jenner opted for the color black with Sabrina who looked flawless in a Isabel Marant high-neck sheer dress, and Kendall who took a more classical approach in a black off the shoulder Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

To brightened things up a bit, “About Damn Time” singer Lizzo glowed in a gold Paco Rabanne and Vanessa Hudgens shined in a silver Michael Kors two-piece look following Monday’s extravaganza.

Check out the Met Gala after-party looks below and let us know your thoughts!

Yung Miami in a Custom Duran Lantink Gold Chain look

Photo Credit:

Kendall Jenner in Nensi Dojaka and Gianvito Rossi Sandals

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

LALA in Maticevski and Skims

Photo Credit @Tomasherold

Dua Lipa in Chanel

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Vanessa Hudgens in Michael Kors

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Sabrina Elba in Isabel Marant

Photo Credi: IG Reproduction

Janelle Monae in Thom Browne

Photo Credit: BFA Images

Kylie Jenner in Jean Paul Gaultier

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Lizzo in Paco Rabanne

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Penelope Cruz in Vintage Chanel






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































