“Ain’t no party like a Met Gala after-party because a Met Gala after-party doesn’t stop.”
If you thought celebrities only brought their A-game on the red-carpet, then think again because once the after-parties started, many of our favorite celebs did a quick refresh and gave us a second dose of mega looks that oozed sex-appeal.
From Yung Miami who delivered “BAPs” vibes with a custom headpiece and chain costume by Duran Lantink, to Kendall Jenner and Lala who were all about showing their undergarments in sheer and transparent garments, many stars rose to the occasion.
Dua Lipa, who co-chaired along with Anna Wintour at this years Met Gala, and actress Penelope Cruz remained true to the Karl Lagerfeld theme in Chanel . While Janelle Monae bared it all in a sequence and pearl bikini by Thom Browne that definitely made her look like a rockstar.
Keep things refined and elevated, Sabrina Idris and Kendall Jenner opted for the color black with Sabrina who looked flawless in a Isabel Marant high-neck sheer dress, and Kendall who took a more classical approach in a black off the shoulder Jean Paul Gaultier gown.
To brightened things up a bit, “About Damn Time” singer Lizzo glowed in a gold Paco Rabanne and Vanessa Hudgens shined in a silver Michael Kors two-piece look following Monday’s extravaganza.
Check out the Met Gala after-party looks below and let us know your thoughts!