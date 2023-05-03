New week, new Bomber to highlight.
Geoff K. Cooper is a global citizen, Creative Director and Fashion Bomber. The cool Caribbean style star keeps a wardrobe full of It Boy-friendly labels alongside juicy colors and vivd patterns.
Like a boy brought up on the islands, Cooper is drawn to bold colors, often pairing his vibrant brights with equally saturated hues and patterns.
Showing up and showing out is something Cooper has grown accustomed to, whether he’s dressing casually or dressing up. His valiant approach to fashion pays off with tasteful pattern mixing and contemporary clothing combos that will inspire your next OOTD.
