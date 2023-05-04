Although the Met Gala ended a few days, we’re still reminiscing on some of our favorite celebrity looks and one star who really brought the heat during Monday’s exhibition was no other than, Cardi B.

Known for having a distinctive flow and one of a kind style, Cardi B gave her flowers to Karl Lagerfeld in an interchangeable way. The ‘I Like It ” rapper took it one step further and served us a total of four looks for the evening. To say she made quite the entrance would be an understatement.

We captured Cardi B leaving the Mark Hotel in New York wearing a baby pink Miss Sohee gown that had all the makings of the Caribbean festival “Carnival.” The low cut satin bodice with jewel embellishments and pink tulle headpiece were certainly staple pieces to her gown.

Once Cardi B arrived to the MET Gala red carpet, she changed into a black and white Cheng Peng Studio gown with Laurel Dewitt earrings. The top of her ensemble gave a Karl Lagerfeld with a white sleeveless shirt and velvet tie, while the texture of Cardi’s skirt gave Chanel with the quilting and iconic florals.

Most notable was Cardi B’s glam which felt like old Hollywood with her soft beat and voluminous gray hair. Cardi B’s stylist, Kollin Carter helped her bring the drama Monday night which was exactly what we needed during Fashion’s biggest night out.

Transitioning into a third look once she made it inside the venue, Cardi B wore a pink and black Richard Quinn tweed gown to honor the legendary fashion icon. Her ensemble was such a game-changer that it totally blew us away. We love how she accessorized with pearls necklaces and earrings and Quinn’s design undoubtedly looked like something Karl himself would have curated during his time at Chanel.

For her final look, Cardi B turned heads a Syndical Chamber custom gown to the after party. To remain on theme for the evening, the designer Sergio Castaño Peña printed Karl Lagerfeld’s first WWD media article in velvet on a body-con dress. Talk about taking an unprecedented direction and seizing each moment to deliver a “WOW” factor.

We loved all of Cardi B’s interpretations and variations of Karl Lagerfeld at the MET Gala and that she wasn’t afraid to unapologetically take risks. Although some celebrities look subdued at this years event, Cardi B left no crumbs on the table which is what we hope for every year.