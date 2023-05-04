Keke Palmer bodied the red carpet, ate it up and gave it back and we we’re so here for it!

The Emmy daytime Award winning actress stunned at the MET Gala and After Party in two Sergio Hudson ensembles that left us in awe and blown away once she landed on the scene.

Sergio Hudson who has become a fan-favorite and many celebrities go-to designer, also created custom looks for LALA, and Rachel Brosnahan at this year’s MET Gala, however, all eyes were on KeKe who unquestionably gave us a youthful spin.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bringing Sergio Hudson’s vision to life, Keke, 29 wore a multicolor off the shoulder gown that had pastel sequins and swarovski crystals and was layered with a satin baby blue cape that had pink interior.

The cape which was an instant hit, was elongated and draped romantically off the ‘Alice’ actress shoulders. For her hairdo, KeKe pumped up the volume and add some oomph to her hair which elevated her entire look and made her look like a black modern day barbie.

Keke Palmer and Designer Sergio Hudson

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Following her departure from the MET Gala, KeKe served us a second Sergio Hudson look that revealed skin and cleavage for the After-party. The vivid multicolor black mini body-con dress and fuchsia coat was exactly the refresh we needed and she exuded confidence and femininity.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

This video captures KeKe in her element leaving her hotel to the After-Party, and as you can see, she’s not new to this, she’s true to it. As she sashayed to her black car, one would think that nothing can defeat her. Not to mention, her snap-back game after just delivering birth to her newborn is quite astonishing and impressive.

It was great to see both Keke Palmer and Sergio Hudson partner up with each other in pursuit to honor Karl Lagerfeld and based on the execution of it, they get 10’s across the board.