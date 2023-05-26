Is your shoe collection lacking in color? If so, we highly recommend you add these vibrant aqua blue Jimmy Choo stiletto pumps to your shoe candy.
Priced at $1,095, Jimmy Choo’s ‘Saeda’ pumps are a must-have and are quality driven. Designed with a high-octane take on evening chic, the ‘Saeda’ pumps are perfect for a girl’s night out or a romantic date night with your bae.
Created with a shiny metallic leather and pointed toe, the star of the show is the crystal-embellished ankle straps that has the most perfect aqua jewels.
At first sight, would you splurge?