Dreamy and ethereal, Beyoncé looked magical in her sky blue Brandon Blackwood gown that had an extravagant train and glistened on the ‘Alien Superstar’ while she performed on her Renaissance tour in the UK.

Photo Credit: Www.Beyonce.com

Beyoncé who is known for partnering with black creatives, took a chance on New York designer, Brandon Blackwood and this partnership couldn’t have been more beneficial and favorable.

Blackwood, who has been designing since 2015 and originally started as an accessories handbag designer, has since expanded his collection with shoes and custom designs to ultimately transition into a lifestyle brand.

From celebrities like Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian, and Sheryl Lee Ralph who have all been spotted with a Brandon Blackwood handbag, to now Queen B who wore a full Brandon Blackwood ensemble with the matching gloves and shoes – it’s clear to see that Blackwood is a triple threat.

Photo Credit: Www.Beyonce.com Photo Credit: Www.Beyonce.com Photo Credit: Www.Beyonce.com

While highlighting the Queen on his Instagram page, Brandon Blackwood expressed, “Still in Awe, The Queen in Head-to-toe BB. WOW!” said Blackwood. As we know anything that Beyoncé endorses becomes a hot commodity so it’s no surprise that Brandon designs are selling like hot cakes.

Photo Credit: Www.Beyonce.com

Who would have known that Beyonce’s color is sky blue because Brandon Blackwood nailed it with this blue monochromatic look that felt unparalleled to tones and hues we usually see the Queen slay in.