Time flies when you’re having fun, serving looks, and boosting the U.S. economy. Beyonce’s Renaissance tour has finally wrapped, and while parting is such sweet sorrow, we’ll look back on the music, memes, and moments with a smile.

From continent to continent, Queen B put on the show of a lifetime. From the mute challenge to her daughter Blue Ivy killing the choreo on stage beside her, every single second of the Renaissance tour was a cultural reset. As notable as her vocals and vogueing, Bey put on a fashion show with each custom look, crystal catsuit, and head-turning hat. She shut the stage down with top trending designers like Telfar, Loewe, Alexander McQueen, Courreges, and Emilio Pucci.

It’s hard to choose one defining look from her biggest tour yet, but we had to try! Scroll to see which Beyonce Renaissance looks we can’t stop thinking about.

Loewe Catsuit

Two key style notes come to mind when thinking of the Renaissance tour. The color silver, and immediately after, the Loewe ‘hands all over me’ one piece. The way it hugged B’s body was unbelievable, and the matching gloves completed with red stiletto nails?! The attention to detail makes this look like a top 3 contender.

Renée Bu, Editor

All Pink Everything in Acne Studios

It’s obviously hard to pick just one, but if I had to it’s definitely the poppin’ pink Acne Studios moment.

Dawn Rose, Editor

Front Page Worthy in Daily Paper

For me it’s Beyoncé slaying the stage in Daily Paper.

Anita Hosanna, Editor