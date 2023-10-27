Jada Pinkett Smith has been on a press tour all month with her latest memoir entitled, “Worthy” that was published earlier this month, and she’s been the topic of discussion ever since.

From Pinkett making startling revelations that she’s secretly been separated from her long-time husband Will Smith since 2016, to sharing deets on the late Tupac Shakur’s marriage proposal and recalling the infamous Oscar slap where Will Smith tells Chris Rock to “Keep his wife’s name out of his f**king mouth,” we see Jada bare it all.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

While exiting the Today Show studios, paparazzi captured Pinkett in her purest form, wearing a winter white Loro Piana monochromatic look that included the chicest $2,300 carmy balloon trousers with modern wool cuffs.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Her high waisted pants looked surprisingly well on her small 4’11 frame, and she styled her ensemble with a cream Loro Piana cashmere turtleneck sweater and a double breasted trench coat.

When it came down to her accessories, she rocked a pair of black oversized shades, a Dior color block crossbody and gold Aquazzura wedge heels.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

On a separate occasion, Jada Pinkett Smith hosted an event in Atlanta to celebrate her book, “Worthy” and ATL’s finest came out to support.

From Kandi Burruss, and Tiny Harris, to Kim Blackwell, Tamika Mallory and Yandy Smith, we saw so many celebrities pay tribute to Pinkett for her unwavering legacy and impact in the community.

Ahead, see more celebrities who came out to support Jada Pinkett Smith memoir in Atlanta below.

Photo Credit: Freddyopics/ @freddyophotos/ @freddyopix