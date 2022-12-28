David and Victoria Beckham, Sonny and Cher, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet. Stylish celebrity couples have been blessing us with their coordinated looks since the inception of celebrity culture.

Whether they’re a couple that likes to lean into one aesthetic or polar style opposites who make it work, these are the nominees for 2022’s Most Fashionable Couple.

Click Here to vote

Offset and Cardi B

Cardi B and Offset are respective fashion forces on their own, but together they create head-to-toe looks that are as enticing as they are.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Since the Fashion Killa music video, fans have wondered what style greatness would come to be if Rihanna and A$AP ever fell in love. This answer proved to be a bomb maternity shoot, enviable street style, and even more fashion greatness.

Kourtney Kardashian-Barker and Travis Barker

Even before Kourtney and Travis said their vows, Kourtney leaned all-the-way into her man’s edgy sense of style. From matching all-black looks to double leather, Kourtney’s look has become symbiotic with Travis’, and we aren’t mad at it.



Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Whether on vacation or the red carpet, the Wades are a family that slays together. When these two step out, you can guarantee a look that is fun in color, pattern, or fabric.



Steve and Marjorie Harvey

Steve and Majorie Harvey are the classy couple you want to be. The range between them is flawless, from streetwear to exquisite tailoring, expect nothing but the finest looks from these two.



Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is fast becoming a fashion icon like her big sis, so it’s no surprise her better half keeps up with her style. While Travis is a streetwear aficionado with a line of sneaker collaborations and merch, Kylie brings the glamour á la body-hugging couture and must-have accessories.



Lil Uzi & JT

JT and Lil Uzi’s style differs, but that doesn’t stop this couple from looking great together. While Uzi has long been a conceptual dresser who will try anything and make anything look good, JT is a glam girl with an appreciation for sparkle, sex appeal, and fashion that commands your attention. Together they create looks that feel rooted in their authenticity.



Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones started lighting up our Tik Tok feed sometime last year. The couple took their romance to the next level, and coy content became a cute romance full of head-turning looks.



Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Jay and Bey have been giving us inspiring couple looks since the days of Deja Vú. Although Queen Bey is the only CFDA Fashion Icon recipient in the relationship, she introduced her man to purple labels, and the couple has been looking chic together ever since.



Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane

Ever since their wedding of the year, Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane have been killing it in color-matching looks. When you see Gucci, you see Keyshia because these two love a good ol’ fashioned coordinated couple look.

Sabrina and Idris Elba

Idris and Sabrina understand the power of a clean and chic look. These lovebirds love fine tailoring and elevated street style that only enhances how stunning they are together.

Ciara and Russell

While the internet begged Ciara for the prayer that landed her perfect partner, we’re still begging for a peek inside their wardrobes. While Ciara regularly serves face, hair, and body, Russell is right beside her complementing every look with sexy touches of his own.



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Bennifer nearly broke the internet when they announced they were spinning the block on the relationship they ended 18 years ago, but with great love comes a second chance, and with that, another round of great couple looks. From their three-dress wedding to lush movie premieres, Ben and Jennifer deliver pretty resortwear, cozy street style, and elegant red carpet looks.

Lebron and Savannah James

High school sweethearts Lebron and Savannah went from sweats in the hallways to haute couture in magazine spreads. They enjoy a color-coordinated look, but even when they aren’t dressing to complete each other, they still stand out together.



Jeezy and Jeanie Mai

Jeanie and Jeezy love to play into what the other is wearing. From coordinating shades of the same hue, his and her suiting to best Black Tie looks, it might be that J&J love styling together nearly as much as love being together.

Vote for Most Fashionable Couple below:

Click Here to vote