Curl connoisseurs, texture experts and master magicians! What bomb look is complete without the input and contribution of a bomb hairstylist? These are the ones that Hollywood looks to to tame the bedhead and create gravity defying styles that feature in high fashion editorials, adverts, red carpets and more! Without further ado, here are the nominees for the 2022 Faby Awards:

Click Here to vote

Back for another run, Arrogant Tae is already a two-time Faby’s Hairstylist of the Year winner! With “it” ladies like Nicki Minaj, LaLa Anthony, Dream Doll, JT and more under his magical touch, there are many reasons he qualifies as “the” hairstylist of the year. As a celebrity hairstylist, he also owns and manages The Flawless Experience.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

From classic bone straight installs to ombré ponytails, Arrogant Tae continues to be a fan and celeb-favorite hair phenomenon whose creativity simply cannot go unnoticed.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Nicknamed the “Beyoncé of Bundles”, hair artist Alonzo Arnold‘s has graced the locks of celebrity figures such as Solange Knowles, Cardi B, K. Michelle, Porsha Williams, and more. As one of the industry’s top hairstylists, Arnold’s areas of expertise include hype hair, master coloring, and all-around melted hair transformations.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Also captivating us with endless fashion moments, Alonzo Arnold is one to keep on your radar for both fashion and hair.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

As a longtime hairstylist to Beyoncé, Neal Farinah brought countless hairstyles to life for the Queen Bey, tour after tour, album after album, era after era including this year’s Renaissance rebirth.

Photo: Blair Caldwell

Farinah has also worked his skills on Nicki Minaj, Solange Knowles, Tina Knowles, Uzo Aduba, and Mary J. Blige. From hair care to sew-in installs, Neal Farinah is a stylist that truly does it all.

Photo: Mason Poole

Celebrity hairstylist and Flawless Illusion brand owner Kellon Deryck continues to keep us on our toes with endless hair slays – especially those executed on his regular, Megan Thee Stallion. Part of the Houston rapper’s glam squad, Deryck is the hairstylist behind her most stunning hair moments. Whether its timeless tight curls for the red carpet or split-tone bangs for performances, Deryck always leaves the hot girl ready to heat up the scene.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Other major patrons include City Girls, Missy Elliott, and more. No matter what the style may be, Kellon Deryck delivers art and magic every single time.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Our next nominee Ricky Wing, well known under his Instagram handle @iamhairbyhe, is a new contender for the Faby Awards Hairstylist of the Year title! He counts Yung Miami, Kelly Rowland, Savannah James and Summer Walker amongst his starlit clientele.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

His speciality is wigs and lace work, giving a seamless finish every single time and natural-looking results every single time.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Another new face on our list of nominations this year is Ray Christopher! Also popularly known as @hairforkicks on Instagram, Ray has been shaking up the industry and internet with his ongoing work on Lori Harvey and Tiffany Haddish as well as Letoya Luckett, Mindy Kaling and more.

Photo: Christopher Horne

And it doesn’t stop there. While he may be new to the Faby’s, he is not new to this! With 13 years of experience under his belt, Ray has done hair for legends like Prince, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey and daytime talk show host Adrienne from “The Real”, earning him two Emmy and Guild Awards.

Photo: Dalvin Adams

Atlanta-based hairstylist Theo Barrett keeps your reality faves and socialites on point at all times, with his growing list of clients including Cynthia Bailey, Nene Leakes, Angela Simmons, and even Fashion Bomb Daily’s very own EIC Claire Sulmers.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Barrett’s installs are definitely glam moments you didn’t know you needed, constantly delivering bounce, body, and even sleekness on styles varying from luscious body waves to bone straight looks.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

To match her unforgettable outfits, Cardi B’s hairstyles serve as the perfect compliment to her head-turning looks and overall personality. For all those bold styles, vibrantly colored curls, pixie cuts and inches on inches, we have her hairstylist Tokyo Stylez to thank.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Tokya took home the winning title last year, and she may just snatch it again! The hairstylist manages to keep the family slayed, also styling Cardi’s sister Hennessy on occasion. Tokyo Stylez’s artistry has now been summoned by Coi Leray, Kylie Kardashian, Latto, India Love and many more.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

From natural hair slays to old Hollywood glam styles, Larry Jarah Sims is one of the most sought-after celebrity hairstylist whose mane moments continuously show us that it is nothing this artist cannot do. His stylings have been spotted on names such as Gabrielle Union, Zendaya, Regina King, Tessa Thompson, Kerry Washington, and more. Not to mention, as a longtime friend and hairstylist to Union, he is also the co-founder of her Flawless by Gabrielle Union brand.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Larry Jarah Sims’ unparalleled talent truly keeps Black Hollywood looking stunning and slaying at all times.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

The name Vernon Francois goes hand in hand with natural hair! We first took notice of Vernon and his crafty work with coils during Lupita Nyong’o’s trip to Italy during Milan Fashion Week where the pair gave us look after look. Then there was the press run for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever – no one could ever anticipate what style he’d have her come out with next, but it was always unique and always flawless!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

He has also created his own line of natural hair products! Hairstylists like these are hard to come across, and that’s why we had to include Vernon in this year’s roster for his finesse, depth of knowledge and pure hair tenacity!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

When you’ve been “Tossed by Tym”, you know Tym Wallace was present and greatness was made. From “go big or go home” natural styles to waves full of body, Tym Wallace always makes sure his clients are “the” moment wherever they go.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

His patrons include leading ladies such as MJ Rodriguez, Taraji P. Henson, Mary J. Blige, and Brandy to name a few.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Janel Smith

Janel Smith is a top-tier hair styling guru for New York and Atlanta’s elite! She splits her time between the two areas catering to high profile personalities and celebrities in entertainment and television such as the cast from the Real Housewives franchise and Bravo’s Married to Medicine.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

She’s more than 30 plus years versed in hairstyling and full of fresh ideas like interuppted ponytails and rhinestone additions!

Vote for Hairstylist of the Year below:

Click Here to vote