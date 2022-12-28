Celebrity style, fashion shows, lookbooks and campaigns would cease to exist without stylists. Stylists are the architects of the industry. Creating stories and trends with every look. We owe a lot to the individuals that never stopped playing dressing up.

From their red carpet domination to glorious celebrity rebrands, celebrity stylists have been killing it all 2022. Here are the FABY nominees for Stylist of the Year:

Behind the best of Winnie Harlow’s, Lala Anthony’s, and Megan Fox’s looks, stands Maeve Reilly. Reilly knows how to take her clients from day to night and red carpet to street without compromising on their sexy-inclusive aesthetics.

Wayman + Micah

Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald sit among The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 10 Power Stylists of the Decade. Their appreciation for color on the red carpet and valiance in the face of experimentation make them a styling duo you can’t help but watch. You can credit Wayman + Micah for Kiki Layne’s style evolution, Tessa Thompson’s standout street style looks, and Regina King’s regal red carpet presence.

Elly Karamoh is known for dressing the Harvey family. He’s the reason Steve Harvey may win a Faby of his own this year while he keeps Harvey’s daughter Lori in internet-breaking looks at every event.

If you’ve ever wondered why Monica looks so fly and who keeps Kandi Burruss looking as sweet as her name, Jeremy Haynes is the answer. Haynes has had his hand in dressing musical legends for a large sum of his career. He keeps his clients in commanding looks by keeping a roster of bright, bold, and illuminating pieces on his racks.

Jason Rembert has dressed some of the biggest names in Hollywood. From supermodel veteran Iman to the queen of R&B Mary J. Blige, his client book is the creme de la creme of entertainment. His roster of talent trust him to dress them in looks just as alluring as they are, and he delivers every time.

There isn’t much detail on the sister styling duo behind Kylie Jenner’s looks, but it’s known that they keep the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan the most consistently best dressed. As Kylie continues to excel in her career, the Grandquist sisters have done a fine job keeping her at the forefront of fashion conversation.

Cardi B has always been a girl with style, but a large part of her It Girl success is heavily influenced by Kollin Carter. Since splitting with her former stylist, Cardi and Carter have formed a dynamic relationship that has only elevated Cardi as a fashion girl.

Since growing further into their stardom, Chloe and Halle Bailey have trusted Udechukwu to stylishly elevate their brands. Udechukwu is also responsible for the jaw-dropping glamor that is Kelly Rowland’s style.

Karla Welch takes credit for styling many Hollywood actresses, but her most prominent relationship is that of her and Tracee Ellis Ross. With Ross’ immense love for fashion and Welch’s remarkable talent to pull pieces together, this dynamic duo has kept Hollywood wanting more on every red carpet, press tour, and Instagram post.

Consider Jaheel Weaver Rihanna’s right hand in everything style. Behind every polarizing look, from her maternity couture tour to Fenty campaign and launch parties, is Weaver’s golden strings pulling everything together like a posh puppeteer.

Thomas Christos is most notably known for dressing the Wade girls. He’s Gabrielle Union’s go-to guy for every event, and we have him to thank for the continued making of incoming It Girl Zaya Wade.

Legendary queens Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj trust Diandre Tristan to get their looks right. He’s a master in Minaj’s label-heavy looks that explore bright colors and textures, which she usually coordinates with a wig. He also effortlessly channels Carey’s dynamic diva energy with lush velvet gowns and crystal corsets.

If you enjoyed Michelle Obama’s versatile book tour looks, you have Meredith Koop to thank. Obama’s book tour is one of the most talked about style tours of 2022, and Koop deserves all her flowers. The former First Lady isn’t a stranger to a well-curated look, but with Koop, Obama explores all sides of style from White House-approved elegance to double denim.

The rap girls trust Naya Ashley, and they should. She understands the texture, pattern, and color play needed to get a ‘fit off. She’s added upcoming star Glorilla to her roster and she’s already locked in one 2022 Stylist of the Year award. She plays no games and we love to see it.

