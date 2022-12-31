Our final category for the 2022 Faby Awards is Fashionista of the Year! These are ladies who constantly rise to the occasion, put their best heel forward, bring their A-game no matter the occasion and turn both looks and heads. You either want to be them or steal their look!

The nominees for Fashionista of the Year are:

Lori Harvey

For another year in a row, Lori Harvey has made her way back onto the list of nominees for Fashionista of the Year due to her minimalist chic sense of style that ranges between elevated tomboy and sophisticated sexy. During New York Fashion Week, Lori’s looks locked her in as a stylista to watch! This year she made history as the first ever muse to make the cover of The Zine, Instagram’s very own mini-magazine.

Tracee Ellis Ross

She never misses a beat and offers timeless glam with every occasion and opportunity. Always keeping it fun, colorful and classy, Tracee Ellis Ross can make even the most simple of looks into a completely quirky fashion moment. 2022 was a great year for Tracee, giving us fabulous carpet moments such as the bright red Carolina Hererra gown worn to the Oscars, and even returning to her modelling days in a spread for Elle Canada!

Cardi B

Cardi B has always set herself apart through her fashion sense, and the year of 2022 was no different. In the heat of the summer, Cardi snagged herself the July 2022 cover of Vogue Singapore – a major style win! And we can’t forget the undeniably on-point golden Versace look at the MET Gala that fit the theme of Gilded Glamorr so perfectly, yet remained so true to Cardi as we know and love her!

She puts her entire family on to her style game as well, whether that’s dressing up in coordinated Balenciaga for Mother’s Day and Denim Tears for an impromptu photoshoot. She makes fashion fun, just look at her The Simpson’s Halloween costume, which is why she’s our third nominee for Fashionista of the Year.

Kylie Jenner

It was Kylie during fashion week this year that took Paris by storm! Her looks to the Balmain and Schiaperelli shows were true works of art, and even her off-duty attire caught our attention. It’s clear that Kylie is experimenting with her style, getting edgier and more and more sophisticated in her way of dress. This year, Kylie Jenner was even featured on the cover of CR Fashion Book in September and spoke on entering into her new era.

Plus, who doesn’t love to see her matching looks with daughter Stormi as she, too, grows up before our eyes and learns from her stylish mama!

Jodie Turner-Smith

There’s only one word for our next nominee: breathtaking. Jodie Turner-Smith is all about vibrant, maximalist, head-turning fashion! It’s the reason she and Gucci are truly a match made in style heaven. She made her made her mark during the Critic’s Choice Awards earlier this year, then, fast-forward to the Venice Film Festival where each dramatic gown was a hit!

Jodie is also one to switch it up when it comes to her hair, which gives a totally different effect going from look to look! She started the year with dark lengthy locks and by now has chopped it down to a platinum gold TWA – a bold look that suits her so well!

Jayda Cheaves

Entrepreneur and influencer Jayda Cheaves is proving herself to be quite the fashionista as well! One thing about Jayda, she loves a customized, reworked designer look! Jayda has been seen rocking some of YSL and Dior’s most coveted looks, but always puts her personal spin on things. She also loves a vintage moment that references some of the greatest to ever do it, like Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. She’s also no stranger to fashion week, attending Paris and New York Fashion Week regularly and even walking for designers on the runway!

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige has always been a fashion queen! Whether she’s on stage or in a music video, everything is a statement with Mary. Be it through her hairstyle, shoe game, you name it! She was wearing the hottest color of 2022, fluroscent pink, before it became Valentino’s PP Pink then widely adopted by Balenciaga, Versace and designers of the like. Iconic is an understatement!

Chloe Bailey

In fall, Chloe Bailey unveiled her latest fashion partnership with retailer Garage, opening the door to what could be the start a monumental style trajectory for the singer! Ms. Bailey has been turning out a whole array of looks all year round, some of our favorites including her silver Zigman corset dress at the MTV VMAs and her 70s-esque Raisa Vanessa gown to Essence Fest. It’s clear that Chloe exudes confidence paired with sex appeal, bringing it to her style whenever and wherever possible!

LaLa Anthony

Actress LaLa Anthony is a style chameleon! Over the years we’ve seen her evolve and transition into a refined and audacious version of her stylish self, leading to a deal with PrettyLittleThing which has recently been renewed for a new collection.

Janelle Monae

We all know Janelle Monae to be a full-fledged performer in the realms of music and film and it’s safe to say we can add ‘fashion’ to that list as well! Her looks are dramatic, artistic and always one of a kind. For Halloween, Janelle embodied Fifth Element’s Diva Plavalaguna, both in look and in essence. She wore Iris Van Harpen at Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of Glass Onion! Her look only gets better and better with every appearance.

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams just shared her fashion secrets through an exclusive collection with Amazon this year, which speaks to her style sense and everyone’s desire to channel it! This Real Housewife fashionista loves color, sexy cuts that show off her smooth skin and bombshell hair and makeup. Not to mention her magical Thanksgiving weekend wedding that featured so many looks over a two-day period that we lost count!

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union and her stylist Thomas Christos have been working collaboratively to forge the style we now know to be her’s! Over the years she’s become a fashion girl of her own, creating capsule collections with brands like NY & Co. as well as Banke Kuku. Gab has even extended her brand to hair love through her company Flawless by Gabrielle Union.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland’s wardrobe is any girl’s dream! Wherever she goes, best believe she’ll leave you with shoe envy, closet lust or simply wanting more! Her recent red Iris Van Harpen SS21 look for the LA Premier of Babylon? To die for. And her metallic, chiffon draped Georges Chakra ensemble at the Baby2Baby Gala? Exquisite! She’s forever keeping us on our toes with her stylist Kollin Carter and, for that, she’s a highly deserving nominee for Fashionista of the Year!

Yung Miami

What a style year it has been for Yung Miami! The rapper has been spotting in the freshest and latest designer releases, setting trends and carving her own space in the fashion scene. Some of our favorite moments throughout the year could be summed up by her Jean Paul Gaultier x Y/Project pant dress worn to Diddy’s birthday party, and her YSL catsuit moment while visiting Paris ahead of fashion week.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has a way with fashion. The Good American CEO looks great in everything she wears, from abs-bearing cutouts to form fitted bodysuits and jeans! Throughout this year, Chloe’s MET Gala debut set the bar high for future appearances, wearing a sheer gold Moschino dress and black elbow-length gloves. Less is more for this bombshell, but she knows how to amp it up through strategic styling and playing on trends like Barbiecore and sheer textures.

