Ladies is pimps too, and the fellas are fashionistas as well. 2022 has been a stylish year for the boys. From A$AP Rocky in Rick Owens to Offset’s rained-on Supreme look, we’ve seen some great ‘fits from Hollywood’s most fashion-forward fellas.

Here are the nominees for the Most Fashionable Man of the Year:

When it comes to suiting, Steve Harvey is the man. He’s an A-lister who’s come to be known for his sleek tailoring in an assortment of fabrics, patterns, and colors. This year Harvey put his range on display with streetwear, high-low dressing, and utilitarian looks.

Offset’s no stranger to a well-curated look. His taste is why he was selected to judge HBO’s streetwear competition series The Hype. He experiments with fit, often floating between suited looks, trendy oversize pieces, and texture. Sometimes even fusing all aesthetics for a look that’s nothing short of fresh.

Tyler Perry appreciates a refined look and wears it well. When he’s not in a textured tuxedo or sleek suit, he gravitates towards designer text logo knits.

Diddy loves love and a good look. Even when he’s trolling online or partying it up for his birthday, Diddy does it in style.

Whether he’s out and about with his fashion icon of a partner or launching solo projects, A$AP Rocky has a long history of being a style icon. He’s been regarded as the male Rihanna for his experimental and fearless approach to fashion.



Edgy, punk and often pink, Machine Gun Kelly takes the grunge look into his own (bloody) hands to formulate a designer heavy take on maximalist punk couture.

Dwayne Wade’s fun style often includes bright colors, vibrant prints, and lush textures. Flipping through a lookbook of his ‘fits, you’ll see he’s a modern man with a plan to try trends and keep things fresh.

Michael B. Jordan has a face that’ll make you swoon and a sense of style just as attractive. He appreciates a fine-tailored look but also dabbles in street-heavy ‘fits. Whatever side of his style he decides to serve, it always accents his best features.

Lewis Hamilton is the F1 driver who raced his way to the forefront of men’s fashion. He keeps a roster of street labels in has wardrobe from Craig Green to Virgil’s Louis Vuitton. Extending his style further, Hamilton launched his own capsule collection in collaboration with Takashi Murakami.

Young, famous, and stylish, Swanky Jerry is the go-to guy for Davido’s, Tiwa Savage’s, and AKA’s looks. While he’s known as a celebrity stylist for some of Africa’s elite in entertainment, Jerry is a style star himself. He’s keen on looks that don’t fall short of drama.

Loverboy Drake loves a good look. He experiments with his hair often, and though he isn’t the most colorful dresser, he does make room to sport a hue that pops every once in a while.

DJ Khaled’s sneaker collection is so severe, Airbnb partnered with him to show it off. Khaled keeps his closest full of iconic Italian labels from Dolce to Prada and loves a good track/sweatsuit.

Casablanca, Prada, and Bottega Veneta are just a few of the labels you’ll find in Fat Joe’s wardrobe. As Joe’s career evolved over the years, as did his style. These days you can find him in elevated street style.

Fabolous has made a name for himself in hip hop and a name for his style on Instagram. Men from all over flock to the emcees IG to see his layered fits and pin his pieces for inspo.

Santana may be a material gworl, but he’s also one of rap’s most stylish emcees. There’s no limit to Saucy’s style as he experiments with crystal trim corsets, oversize Marni knits, gender-bending dressing, and pattern mixing.

