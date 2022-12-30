The year of 2022 promised double the fashion, double the events and double the glamor as the entire world returned to its pre-pandemic rhythm. The trend has been all about maximalism and fully executed looks, from the clothes to the hair and makeup alike, no matter the occasion big or small.

As always, the contenders for best Outfit of the Year were determined based on social media engagement, but it’s up to you to vote and let us know who gets the number 1 spot:

Click Here to vote

Willow Smith in Ambush at the iHeart Radio Awards

In March, Willow Smith slipped into all black everything for the iHeart Radio Awards. The full Ambush look, orchestrated by Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo, featured a sweeping double-breasted coat, a leather miniskirt, leather thigh-high buckle platform boots, leather gloves and a spiked collar choker as the finishing touches. Punk looks good on Willow!

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

Kim Kardashian caused quite the stir-up when she attended this year’s MET Gala in Marilyn Monroe’s original Bob Mackie, crystal studded nude dress. The dress, reportedly worth a staggering $5 million, speaks on its own and was styled minimally with chandelier diamond earrings, a white fur coat and clear platform heels.

Photo: Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci at the Met Gala

Jodie Turner-Smith’s Gilded Glamour Met Gala look was a custom Gucci moment gleaming in crystals from head to toe. Styled by Micah McDonald and Wayman Deon, the chain bra and fringed miniskirt was layered atop an almond pink pleated sheer open skirt and accessorized with Gucci High Jewelry earrings in 18kt white gold, pink sapphires and diamonds, bee multifinger ring in 18kt white gold and diamonds, solitaire ring in 18kt white gold, purple tourmaline and diamonds, tiger head ring in 18kt white gold, rubies and diamonds, tiger head bracelet in 18kt white gold, rubies and diamonds.

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

Gilded, check! Fabulous, check! Versace and Blake Lively nailed it at the 2022 Met Gala in this custom gown inspired by the Statue of Liberty – extra points for the creativity, iridescent design and captivating reveal.

Photo: Getty

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Doja Cat wore Schiaparelli Fall-Winter 2022 Couture to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Stylist Brett Alan Nelson added rings by Bijules Jewelry and pasties by Agent Provocateur. The look suited her quirky style to perfection and, for that reason, it was a total fan favorite!

Photo: Getty

Kourtney Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana Wedding Dress

Photo: Ellen von Unwerth

Mr. and Mrs. Kourtney and Travis Barker tied the knot back in May in picturesque Portofino, Italy. It was an intimate affaire sponsored by Dolce and Gabbana, and the entire sisterhood dressed strictly in the designer label. Kourtney’s Dolce and Gabbana mini wedding dress and cathedral length veil were at the top of the list when it came to the best dressed.

Photo: Ellen von Unwerth

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia sealed the deal with a grandiose wedding celebration in two parts that started a traditional Nigerian ceremony in authentic Yoruba attire and followed with a heavenly white wedding reception. Porsha was styled by Selina Howard in Ese Azenabor, Matopeda and more.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Beyonce in Ivy Park for Valentine’s Day

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Adidas and Ivy Park released an exclusive Valentine’s Day collection last February called Ivy Heart, and the internet was raging over Beyoncé’s various pink and red looks, causing the collection to sell out in a matter of hours!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Monica Ahanonu in White Vivian Valrius

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Illustrator Monica Ahanonu went viral when she posted a reel of her snapping some pictures outside this year’s 15 Percent Pledge and getting stopped by a mesmerized toddler and, quite frankly, we were equally mesmerized! Wearing a Viviane Valerius floral appliqué gown and Brother Vellies heels, she was styled by James Carroll.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Vote for Outfit of the Year below:

Click Here to vote