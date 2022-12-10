It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The Faby Awards are right around the corner, and the competition is fierce!

2022 saw a lot of creative fashion collabs, and we had a hard time narrowing down the list. From Balmain’s Barbie world to the coveted Dap Gap, this year’s innovative partnerships have been nothing short of fashion bomb.

Dive into this year’s list of nominees before you decide which collection takes home the FABY.

Jean Paul Gaultier x Y/Project

Hearts broke after the iconic Jean Paul Gaultier announced his retirement in 2020. Who would serve us the best in Breton stripes and have thee Naomi Campbell dressed as a blooming bouquet? However, even in retirement, Gaultier is still bringing those moments. For Fall 2022, Y/Project hooked up with the house of Jean Paul Gaultier for a collection inspired by Gaultier’s archival trompe-l’oeil designs of naked bodies. These designs decorated signature Y/Project styles, from one celebrity-loved dress to tailoring and denim.

Kim Kardashian x Dolce & Gabbana

After a SKIMS collab with Fendi and a fashion tour in full Balenciaga looks, Dolce & Gabbana’s Ciao Kim collection came as a bit of a surprise. Nonetheless, her love for the brand dates back to her early fashion icon days, and her whole family did don D&G looks for Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker. This fashion stunt inspired Dominico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana to open their archives and allow Kim to not only curate the collection but star in the video used as a backdrop for the show.

Dapper Dan x GAP

From opening his Harlem atelier to being brought onto the Gucci team, Harlem hero dapper Dap is receiving his flowers and we love to see it. Retail giant GAP partnered with Dapper Dan to release a line of hoodies that sold out within minutes. A collab so successful we got a part II just in time for the holidays.

Timberland x Jimmy Choo

After a successful collab in 2020, Timberland and Jimmy Choo partneredagain for an exclusive line showing both of their creative ethos living in style harmony. The first collection spoke to bringing glamour to the outdoors, but Timberland x Jimmy Choo part II speaks to the gritty glamour of NYC.

Balmain x Barbie

Who doesn’t want to be Barbie? That doll has everything! Even the latest Balmain. Earlier this year, the house of Balmain released a limited-edition collection of Barbie-themed pieces. The capsule, told in the color story of several shades of Barbie pink, features badges, tees, hoodies, dresses, and trousers inspired by Barbie and her world.

Burberry x Supreme

When it comes to collaborations, Supreme is the reigning king. From furniture to fashion, there is barely an avenue the NYC giant hasn’t touched. So there was no surprise when Burberry x Supreme came to be. The collection featured a lineup of denim, Supreme’s signature box logo on t-shirts, and shearling-collared puffer jackets covered in Burberry plaid alongside other street-inspired styles.

Fendi x Versace

What happened when Donatella Versace and Kim Jones switched roles? Fendace happened. Regarded as one of the most anticipated collaborations of the year, Fendi x Versace celebrated two iconic houses and their cultural impact. Reimagined It bags, accessories, jerseys, dresses, and tailoring feature the Fendi monogram stylish united with Versace’s iconic Medusa motif and chain mail.

Givenchy x BStroy

In the hands of Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, Givenchy is leaning on the contemporary street look. The capsule collaboration with BSTROY aligned with Williams’ vision for the brand and the future of fashion. Innovative materials, silhouettes, and details produced streetwear sensory graphic designs and contemporary casual pieces.

Jimmy Choo x Mugler

A collab that completely dominated social media, Jimmy Choo x Mugler was an inventive fusion of fashion and footwear. Mugler’s iconic spiral and illusion bodysuits inspired the popular sock boot styles, while designs like the a clear plexi sandal with a dazzling crystal ball spoke to the high jewelry fans of Jimmy Choo.

