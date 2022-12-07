The British Fashion Awards (also known as The Fashion Awards) is an annual ceremony showcasing and awarding British and international brands and individuals who have been excelling with outstanding contributions to the fashion industry (think the CFDA awards but the UK).

This year, actress Jodie Turner-Smith hosted the ceremony, and ––like she usually does–– she brought the looks. While we’ve witnessed her shut down the red carpet many times before, she put on for her style prowess in not just one but six ‘fits. From a gorgeous Gucci gown for the red carpet to the dazzling looks that made it to the main stage: take a look at how Jodie Turner-Smith was the hostess with the mostest style.

Photo: Getty Images

Turner-Smith arrived at the awards in an attention-grabbing Gucci gown. Photographers and attendees were treated to a dreamy highly-saturated masterpiece that flowed beautifully with her every move. A gleaming green sequin trim complemented her emerald jewelry.

On the ceremony stage, things only got even more stylish. Turner-Smith captivated guests as she rotated between several jaw-dropping looks. Her first appearance on stage included a Robert Wun dress that did not skimp on drama or detail.

Photo: Getty Images

The bright white dress snatched her model-esque figure with a tight bodice while oversized ruffles beautifully framed her look.

Photo: Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Following the drama came a little sparkle. Turner-Smith strutted onto the stage in a stunning silver look fit for a long night of dancing and debauchery at Studio 54. Her diamond white fur coat is a look on its own, but the sparkly 16Arlington gown she wore underneath was the real showstopper.

After three striking gowns, it was time for a pant look. Yet, even the trouser-inclusive ‘fit was as stunning as the dresses before it.

Photo: Getty Images

Turner-Smith was ready to serve some haute couture-level glamor and changed into a cobalt blue Richard Quinn catsuit. She completed the look with a cerulean blue robe reminiscent of the design André Leon Tally wore to the 2011 Met Gala. However, the sapphire jewels and black fascinator really took this look all the way.

Photo: Getty Images Photo: Andrew Timms

Jodie Turner-Smith ended her night of glamor at the after-party, where her final look incorporated her beau, Joshua Jackson. The dazzling pair went with a black and white color story with Jackson in a contemporary black suit and unbuttoned white shirt while Turner-Smith wore a lacy black cut-out dress with her previously worn white fur coat.