One half of the City Girls turned 30 this past weekend, and she threw a massive costume party to celebrate the big three-oh in her hometown of Miami! In a custom outfit and hair by Arrogant Tae (Dionte Gray), JT looked absolutely flawless!
At the party were numerous figures from their celebrity entourage such as the Clermont Twins, her fellow girl group mate Yung Miami and her boo Lil Uzi Vert! Instagram footage from party-goers put the moment Uzi surprised JT with a brand new Rolls Royce truck on display – check it out below:
We love a bomb couple and are wishing this bombshell Sagittarius a very happy birthday!
Main Images: IG/Reproduction