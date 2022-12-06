‘Tis the season to be stylish! The annual Deck the Runway show presented another exciting night of emerging designers and fashion forces. For the fourth annual holiday-themed event, Love & Hip-Hop’s Lyrica Anderson hosted and delivered a live performance of her song ‘Feenin.’

The presentation was high in fun and fashion. Get into a few of the standout looks from the featured collections.

Fancy was feeling festive and fiesty. This season’s collection of styles don’t skimp on the sparkle or the sexy. Look to the Fancy by Francesca for holidayy-ready dresses with glam as high as the hems.

Anton decorated the runway with variety. From a bold body-hugging jumpsuit to an asymmetric gold trim evening gown, Anton Larosa appeals to a multitude of fashion girls.

Fashion for every body, Leza Parigotti produced a collection of inclusive sizing that doesn’t compromise on glamor. Sequin fabric spliced solid materials for a line of looks offering the best of both worlds: minimalism and maximalism.

Melissa Breaux’s mix of contemporary and eveningwear lit up the runway á la bursts of fun print and color. Hints of romance echo throughout satin fabric choices juxtaposed with the casual cool of spliced joggers and utilitarian vests. A collection fit for the risk takers.

When it comes to effortless dressing, a jumpsuit is a prime pick. Hence the easy-to-wear style anchored Brittni Schmit’s collection. Pant-one pieces strutted down the runway in a variety of styles, from casual rompers to wide-leg culotte jumpsuits. The best part? Eleven of the jumpsuits featured don’t need to be completely removed to use the bathroom! A win for jumpsuit fans everywhere.



