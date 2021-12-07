The 3rd Annual Fabys Awards will hosting a physical ceremony held at Glasshouse Chelsea in New York. Join us for a formal, intimate sit down dinner on December 12, 2021. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Our next 2021 Faby’s category is: Stylist of the Year! The nominees of this category are style geniuses who dress our favorite celebrity figures in head-turning looks from street style to the red carpet. Without the following tastemakers, we simply would not have some of the best looks of the year.

Without further ado, we would like to present this year’s 2021 Stylist of the Year nominees:

Law Roach

Image architect Law Roach is a force to be reckoned with, posing as the mastermind behind Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton, and Kerry Washington’s most captivating looks this year and the list doesn’t stop there. Because of his noteworthy keen eye for style, he was named Hollywood Reporter‘s Stylist of the Year and Footwear News‘ Style Influencer of the Year. Additionally, the stylist’s signature touch largely contributed to Zendaya’s recently-gained title of CFDA Fashion Icon of 2021.

Notable style moments from Law Roach in 2021 include Anya Taylor-Joy’s green Dior moment at the 2021 Golden Globes, Naomi Osaka in David Koma for her Vogue Hong Kong cover, and Zendaya’s Alaia ensemble at the Dune premiere in Paris.

2. Kollin Carter

When you hear the name Kollin Carter, you can’t help but think of all the stunning looks worn by rapper and fashionista Cardi B. The longtime duo is always quenching our fashion thirsts with over-the-top looks and undeniably glamorous couture, delivering endless style moments from the red carpet to event appearances. Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week ensembles alone were perhaps one of the most highly-anticipated fashion moments of the year.

The stylist’s workings has also graced other big names including Ciara and Normani. I mean, how could we forget all of the iconic looks from Normani’s “Wild Side” video? What a moment!

3. Elly Karamoh

Elly Karamoh is the style genius behind television host Steve Harvey and his most buzzwothy looks of the year. Named last year’s Most Fashionable Man at our Faby’s Awards, Steve Harvey has become a major fashion icon in the last year, gaining social media attention for his eye-catching looks styled by Karamoh.

Harvey’s denim Dolce and Gabbana ensemble, green Bottega Veneta look from his Paris Trip with wife Marjorie Harvey, and purple Dolce and Gabbana suit for the Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind and Fire Verzuz garnered lots of social media buzz including memes as well as served as the host and actor’s most stylish looks created by Elly Karamoh. Other big style moments by the stylist include Lori Harvey’s red leopard Tom Ford look and Tyler Perry’s Armani look at the 93rd annual Academy Awards.

4. Maeve Reilly

It’s no secret that figures like Megan Fox, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber are the industry’s style crushes at the moment and we can thank stylist Maeve Reilly for their looks. Whether stepping out for a stroll or a red carpet event, Reilly leaves her celeb clientele pap-ready and dressed to the nines at all times.

Significant style moments created by Reilly from this year include Hailey Bieber’s Paris style takeover, Megan Fox’s all-black David Koma ensemble, Lori Harvey’s Monot gown for her SKN by LH launch, and Ciara’s Mugler nude pantsuit to name a few.

5. Karla Welch

Karla Welch was developed a knack for allowing her clients to express themselves through the world of fashion and style, guiding them into tapping into their most fashionable selves while staying true to who they are as people. With major clients like the Biebers, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sara Paulson, and Ruth Negga under her style grip, Welch always manages to make her celebrity clients “the” moment on the red carpet.

Styled by Welch, Sarah Paulson’s red Carolina Herrera dress for the 2021 Emmys, Tracee Ellis Ross’s blue Balenciaga look for the 2021 Met Gala, and Justin Bieber’s peachy orange Rich Fresh suit for his “Peaches” visual are huge style moments that left us obsessed this year.

6. Wayman and Micah

It is not uncommon for muses of Wayman and Micah to land on everyone’s best dressed list for major events as the stylist duo always pull and curate the most captivating looks for celebrities like Regina King, Tessa Thompson, Colman Domingo, Jennifer Hudson and Logan Browning.

Regina King’s custom blue Louis Vuitton gown for the 2021 Oscars, Jennifer Hudson’s custom gold Dolce and Gabbana look for the brand’s Alta Moda show in Italy, and Saweetie’s endless 2021 EMAs looks cover a few of the pair’s most show-stopping style moments from the past year.

7. Jeremy Haynes

As a go-to stylist for Atlanta’s most elite socialites, Jeremy Haynes is the style director behind your favorite reality television stars’ most incredibly-fab looks. Names like Monica, Toya Johnson, Reginae Carter, Lala, and Porsha Williams are amongst his growing list of patrons, with these ladies popping on everyone’s fashion radar matched with anticipations from fans of their next looks.

Under the style eye of Haynes, we were blessed with bomb looks such as Porsha Williams’ Ese Azenabor black embellished dress for the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 reunion, the cast of Married to Medicine‘s pink-themed reunion looks, and Xscape’s all-black outfits for their Verzuz with SWV.

8. Jason Rembert

Stylist and Aliétte designer Jason Rembert has a signature flare for capturing the essence of his clients through vibrant hues and trims of high fashion pulls. His stylings have graced figures like Lizzo, Issa Rae, Mary J. Blige, SZA, Marsai Martin, and Lil Baby to name a few.

Some of our favorite style moments from the stylist include Issa Rae’s shimmering Aliétte dress matched her with gold grills for the 2021 Emmys, Mary J. Blige’s Bottega Veneta moment at the brand’s Detroit show, and Lizzo’s Norma Kamali white dress for her birthday.

9. Jason Bolden

When it comes to Cynthia Erivo, Yara Shahidi, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson and their can’t-miss looks, you can give thanks and hand claps to Jason Bolden. The creative director, stylist, and art and luxury collector always manages to put together the most remarkable red carpet looks and uber-chic press day ensembles that satisfy your fashion hunger.

Unforgettable looks from this year by Bolden include Storm Reid’s custom Prada look for The Suicide Squad premiere, Angelina Jolie in Balmain for the Eternals premiere, Lori Harvey’s dazzling gold Prada gown, and Cynthia Erivo’s neon green Valentino moment at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

10. Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

Style duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn simply can do no wrong, delivering the glitz and glam we long for with their star-studded roster of celebrity clients. Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, Rita Ora, Gwen Stefani, and Cara Delevingne make up the pairs’ regulars, with the two also styling Ciara on a few occasions this year.

Epic style moments created by Zangardi and Haenn include Gwen Stefani’s Vera Wang wedding and reception looks, Jennifer Lopez in Georges Hobeika for her first red carpet appearance with rekindled flame Ben Affleck, and Ciara’s Dundas sequin jersey gown for the 2021 Met Gala.

11. KJ Moody

As one to always watch, stylist KJ Moody has served some top-tier looks this year for Beyoncé, Chlöe Bailey and Kelly Rowland. In fact, he is behind Queen Bey’s style takeover of Europe where she donned many looks which included labels like Dior, Valentino, and Balmain.

Kelly Rowland’s custom green Michael Costello gown, model Aweng Chuol’s red Rita Vinieris look, and Chlöe Bailey’s Dolce and Gabbana blazer dress ensemble are amongst the acclamimed looks put together by KJ Moody.

Vote below for the 2021 Stylist of the Year:

