Both women and men choose to wear watches as a luxury accessory. Typically men are more interested in the mechanics behind their timepiece, and women see watches as a piece of aesthetic jewellery. However, more recently we’re seeing a growth of women designers entering the watch market, which will inevitably bring more female customers into the world of watches.

Finding a watch that suits your own individual style can be tricky if you don’t know what you’re looking for, or if there’s not one on the market to suit your needs. You may have a favourite colour of jewellery to wear, and if you do this will make your search for the right watch easier. However, if you don’t, there are other things you can take into consideration when looking for a brand new timepiece.

Fitting your new watch to your skin tone

You might want to get a watch that matches some of your favourite outfits in your wardrobe. You also might want to get a watch that matches your skin pigmentation.

Inspect the material of the watch case

If you’ve got fair skin, white gold or silver will complement your complexion the best as it will appear fresh on lighter skin. With this sort of skin tone, rose gold can make you look red-faced because of its pink undertones.

If you’ve got honey or a darker skin tone, then yellow gold will work well to create a striking look. Hair and eye colour may also impact the way jewellery looks on you, so be mindful of this when trying different colours and styles of watches.

Think about gemstones

There’s also a lot to think about when it comes to matching your skin tone to the gemstones and diamonds within the watch. Fair-skinned individuals may prefer to opt for brighter shades of diamond, like pink, blue and red. Therefore, a watch that contains diamonds coloured emerald or azure may be a good choice.

Individuals who have warmer skin tones tend to opt for earthy shades like yellow, jade or diamonds if you’re opting for a little bit more luxury. However, if you’ve got a favourite colour that you want to incorporate into your watch, then go ahead, don’t let complexion stop you!

Choosing the right size dial

Dial size is a really important factor in your decision. It’s important to choose a watch which fits your wrist size perfectly and is not either too big or too small for it. You don’t want a watch that is going to feel heavy and oversized on your wrist.

Most women opt for a watch with a case size of around 30-36mm, but women with very petite wrists may prefer a watch with a 24-26mm case size. Men tend to prefer slightly larger case sizes of 36-40mm as they usually have larger wrists so a smaller case may get lost.

It’s really easy to measure your wrist, simply get a measuring tape, folding ruler, or piece of paper and wrap it around your wrist. Make sure that it’s not too tight or too loose. If you’ve done it with a piece of paper, mark on the paper where your perfect tightness was, then measure the strip of paper with a ruler.

Do you have a preference for the strap?

There are so many different types of straps on the watch market at the moment. Link metal bracelets tend to be really popular as they go with any outfit at any time of the day. A watch will look sleeker when the strap matches the case material. A gold strap with a silver case can sometimes clash. Other alternatives include opting for a leather strap, which can look sophisticated if worn with the right outfit. A leather strap can offer you more of that classic look.

Cater the watch to your style, rather than your style to the watch

It’s essential to take a look at your wardrobe before making a big purchase and buying a luxury watch. By matching your new watch to your current style, you know that you’ll definitely be able to wear your purchase, rather than just let it sit in the back of your wardrobe.