Continuing with our 2021 Faby’s categories, it’s time to get into this year’s contenders for Hairstylist of the Year, sponsored by Mielle Organics. The following candidates are hair artists and experts who know how to melt lace and execute unthinkable style challenges on their celebrity clients.

Let’s get into this year’s nominees for Hairstylist of the Year:

Arrogant Tae

Two-time Faby’s Hairstylist of the Year winner Arrogant Tae is back in the running for this year to show us once more why he’s “the” hairstylist. With “it” ladies like Nicki Minaj, Ari Fletcher, JT and more under his magical touch, The Flawless Experience owner and celebrity hairstylist always manages to captivate us with his master coloring and scalped creations.

From classic bone straight installs to ombré ponytails, Arrogant Tae continues to be a fan and celeb-favorite hair phenomenon whose creativity simply cannot go unnoticed.

2. Kellon Derryck

Celebrity hairstylist and Flawless Illusion brand owner Kellon Deryck continues to keep us on our toes with endless hair slays especially those executed on his regular, Megan Thee Stallion. Part of the Houston rapper’s glam squad, Deryck is the hairstylist behind her most stunning hair moments. Whether its timeless tight curls for the red carpet or split-tone bangs for performances, Deryck always leaves the hot girl ready to heat up the scene.

Other major patrons include City Girls, Missy Elliott, and more. No matter what the style may be, Kellon Deryck delivers art and magic every single time.

3. Tokyo Stylez

To match her unforgettable style, Cardi B’s hairstyles serve as the perfect compliment to her head-turning looks and overall personality as she rocks bold styles including vibrantly-colored curls and sometimes even hair as her outfit. When it comes to those bomb hair moments from the rapper, we can thank her hairstylist Tokyo Stylez who is the guru behind Cardi B’s hair.

The hairstylist manages to keep the family slayed, also styling Cardi’s sister Hennessy and her hair on occasion. Tokyo Stylez’s artistry includes expert coloring, use of trending styles and techniques, revamping of traditional looks, and more.

4. Tym Wallace

When you’ve been “Tossed by Tym”, you know Tym Wallace was present and greatness was made. From “go big or go home” natural styles to waves full of body, Tym Wallace always makes sure his clients are “the” moment wherever they go.

His patrons include leading ladies such as MJ Rodriguez, Taraji P. Henson, Mary J. Blige, and Brandy to name a few.

5. Theo Barrett

Atlanta-based hairstylist Theo Barrett keeps your reality faves and socialites on point at all times, with his growing list of clients including Cynthia Bailey, Nene Leakes, Angela Simmons, and even Fashion Bomb Daily’s very own EIC Claire Sulmers.

Barrett’s installs are definitely glam moments you didn’t know you needed, constantly delivering bounce, body, and even sleekness on styles varying from luscious body waves to bone straight looks.

6. Neal Farinah

As a longtime hairstylist to Beyoncé, Neal Farinah‘s enchanting touch has delivered countless tresses-to-impress moments for the Queen Bey including this year’s honey blonde bangs, curly high ponytails, and elegant straight looks to name a few.

Farinah has also worked his skills on Nicki Minaj, Solange Knowles, Tina Knowles, Uzi Aduba, and Mary J. Blige to name a few. From hair care to sew-in installs, Neal Farinah is a stylist that truly does it all.

7. Chris Appleton

Chris Appleton is a global hairstylist behind Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Dua Lipa’s iconic hair moments. While he tackles classics like blonde highlights or tousled curls and waves, the hair maven also wows with statement details like crystalized ponytails, stencil prints, and pops of color.

Regardless of the style, Chris Appleton wants to leave all of his clients shining and feeling great. We think he definitely understands the assignment each time.

8. Larry Jarah Sims

From natural hair slays to old Hollywood glam styles, Larry Jarah Sims is one of the most sought-after celebrity hairstylist whose mane moments continuously show us that it is nothing this artist cannot do. His stylings have been spotted on names such as Gabrielle Union, Zendaya, Regina King, Tessa Thompson, Kerry Washington, and more. Not mention, as a longtime friend and hairstylist to Union, he is also the co-founder of her Flawless by Gabrielle Union brand.

Larry Jarah Sims’s unparalleled talent truly keeps Black Hollywood looking stunning and slaying at all times.

9. Alonzo Arnold

Nicknamed the “Beyoncé of Bundles”, Alonzo Arnold‘s art has graced the heads of celebrity figures such as Solange Knowles, Cardi B, K. Michelle, Porsha Williams, and more. As one of the industry’s top hairstylists, Arnold’s areas of expertise include hype hair, master coloring, and all-around melted hair transformations.

Also captivating us with endless fashion moments, Alonzo Arnold is one to keep on your radar for both fashion and hair.

Vote below for Hairstylist of the Year below:

