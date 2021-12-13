The 3rd Annual Fabys Awards will hosting a physical ceremony held at Glasshouse Chelsea in New York. Join us for a formal, intimate sit down dinner on December 12, 2021. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Next up for our Faby’s Best of 2021: Fashionista of the Year! The nominees for the following category are women who always manage to turn heads whether it is a red carpet event or everyday street style. Staying dressed to the nines at all times, these ladies are true fashionistas in our eyes.

Without further ado, we present this year’s nominees for Fashionista of the Year:

Zendaya

As this year’s CFDA Fashion Icon Award recipient, I think that says enough for Zendaya and her fashion impact. Under the stylings of Law Roach, the actress constantly delivers stunning style moments rocking notable designer looks. How could we forget her iconic Balmain nude dress at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, her Alaïa moment at the Dune premiere in Paris, or even her homage to Beyoncé at the 2021 BET Awards in the Versace Spring 2003 dress?

In addition to her many looks, Zendaya also graced the covers of British Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair, and InStyle this year alone. Not to mention, she became the newest face of Valentino at the end of 2020 with her first official campaign launching this year.

2. Lori Harvey

It seems not only is Lori Harvey on everyone’s wishlist but so are her outfits! Lori Harvey quickly became a style sensation as she regularly steps out in stylish looks. From her post-pilates ab-baring looks to evening gowns from date nights with her beau Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey’s style varies from sexy-elegant to casual-chic depending on the occasion, with her making a style moment nearly out of any activity she’s doing.

Adding to her year in style and fashion, Harvey also covered Wonderland magazine in September and collaborated with Naked Wardrobe in January. She also launched her very own skincare brand known as SKN by LH, honing in on the secrets to her smooth skin which seals the deal to her can’t-miss looks.

3. Rihanna

We saw lots of the bad gal Rihanna this year with the singer-entrepreneur captivating us with street style moments, magazine covers, and promotions of her fashion and beauty brands. After skipping 2019’s annual biggest night in fashion, she made a fashionably-late appearance at this year’s Met Gala alongside her boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky. Saving the best for last, she graced the carpet wearing an oversized black Balenciaga look with a lace-trim black beanie cap for the American fashion-themed event, styled by Jahleel Weaver.

While we also witnessed a pause on her Fenty fashion label, she also made history reaching billionaire status and becoming the wealthiest female musician and second richest female entertainer after Oprah, thanks to her Fenty Beauty empire. Other noteworthy fashion moments from Rihanna in 2021 include her third Savage X Fenty fashion show, Vogue Italia cover, and dressing up as rapper Gunna for Halloween.

4. Cardi B

Cardi B came in hot this year, showing us that it was “up and stuck”. With her go-to stylist Kollin Carter right by her side, Cardi B had a huge year in fashion with looks in addition to continuing her partnership with Reebok for sold-out collections. Of course, it is hard to forget the moment when she shocked everyone with the surprise announcement of her second pregnancy while performing at the 2021 BET Awards in a custom dazzling Dolce and Gabbana look.

Taking a brief pause after having her second child, the rapper-fashionista made a comeback in a Cardi-esque way, returning to Paris Fashion Week with an epic saga of designer looks including Schiaparelli, Mugler, Balenciaga and more. Her most recent fashion moment surrounded her hosting of the 2021 AMAs where she went through nine outfit changes with each better than the last.

5. Kim Kardashian

From her style-filled trip to Italy to the Fendi x Skims collaboration, it is safe to say Kim Kardashian had quite the year in fashion. Saying goodbye to the Keeping Up with The Kardashians reality series with her family, she managed to go out in style, ending the series in a bronze Vivienne Westwood gown at the reunion. Her trip to Rome was also definitely one to watch as she donned many looks including her controversial Barragan white lace cutout dress for the Vatican City.

Balenciaga and Kim K. became a thing this year especially after her all-black and completely covered look by the brand at the 2021 Met Gala, which generated buzz and memes on social media. Prior to the annual fashion event, she also wore Balenciaga while appearing at Kanye West’s DONDA listening events, with one of her looks being a white bridal gown for the recreation of their wedding. Essentially, Balenciaga became all that she wore, opting for the Paris-based label for all of her Saturday Night Live rehearsal and hosting looks. When she wasn’t wearing Balenciaga, she went for her other go-to brand Rick Owens or her shapewear line Skims which launched a huge collaboration with Fendi back in November. While receiving this year’s Wall Street Journal Magazine 2021 Brand Innovator Award, she stunned in a Fendi x Skims brown leather draped dress prior to the collaboration’s release.

6. Megan Fox

Earlier this year, Megan Fox stepped out with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly wearing a stunning snakeskin look by LaQuan Smith topped off with a 3.1 Phillip Lim black leather trench coat, ultimately landing her on everyone’s style radar. Working closely with stylist Maeve Reilly in 2021, the actress gave us many bomb looks including her Mugler dress at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, her all-black David Koma look, and of course her red Dundas number at the 2021 Met Gala.

As a rockstar’s girlfriend, Megan Fox nails the aesthetic with edgy-chic looks both on and off the red carpet.

7. Jurnee Smollett

When she isn’t slaying roles on the big screen, Jurnee Smollett is wow’ing us with her looks on the red carpet and during press appearances. She truly stunned at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards rocking a black and emerald green dress by Alexandre Vauthier, making our best dressed list for the award ceremony.

Other outstanding style moments from this year include her blue Alexandre Vauthier moment at the 2021 MTV Movie Awards, Elie Saab dress for an Oscar afterparty, and Dior Couture dress for the 2021 Emmys. Posing as a promising contender for Fashionista of the Year, Jurnee Smollett is one who is not afraid to go bold in color and trims with her looks.

8. Ciara

When it comes to singer Ciara, just know we’re always going to get two things: legs and looks! Whenever she steps out, it’s always a stunning style moment sometimes matched with a guest appearance from her toned legs. A few significant looks from this year include her Alexandre Vauthier crystal jumpsuit at the 2021 BET Awards, her football jersey-inspired Dundas gown at the 2021 Met Gala, and her Charlotte Knowles tie-dye look from her anniversary trip to Italy with husband Russell Wilson.

Additionally, Ciara ventured further into the fashion industry this year with the launch of her fashion label LITA by Ciara, supplying stylish casual wear as well as bold statement pieces with inclusivity, sustainability, and positive impact at the forefront.

9. Marjorie Harvey

Marjorie Harvey has entered the fashionista chat! As mother to Lori Harvey, it is really like mother, like daughter especially in the style and fashion realm. Earlier this year, Marjorie and her looks became a hot topic during a Valentine’s Day trip in Aspen where the stylish mother donned glamours snow-ready looks by labels like Louis Vuitton, Moncler, and Oscar de la Renta.

Of course, how could we forget her grande takeover during Paris Fashion Week? While in the famous city of love and fashion, Marjorie graced our feeds with looks upon looks featuring Bottega Veneta, Fendi, Schiaparelli, and more.

10. Hailey Bieber

Arguably fashion’s current “it” girl, Hailey Bieber is hard to miss as her name, face, and fits are seen almost everywhere. This year, the highly sought-after model starred in many campaigns such as Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas, Versace, Saint Laurent, and Jimmy Choo to name a few. She was also featured in V Magazine, Vogue, Vogue Paris, Vogue Brasil, and Elle this year as well.

When she isn’t serving face for campaigns and covers, she is stopping the paparazzi in their tracks with her versatile street style or elegant evening ensembles. Under the touch of stylist Maeve Reilly, her outfits from the “Biebs in Paris” trip served as major fashion moments for the model this year, with Hailey rocking brands like LaQuan Smith and Bottega Veneta during the visit. Her Alessandra Rich black velvet dress posed as another stunning look for the model, further solidifying her nomination for Fashionista of the Year.

11. Tracee Ellis Ross

When it comes to style and fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross is one who truly never misses. Serving as a fan-favorite fashionista, Tracee always delivers timeless glam and vibrant hues with her ensembles. Even with simple casual looks, she always manages to make them significant.

In the year 2021, we were blessed with many magazine features featuring Tracee Ellis Ross including Elle Mexico, Harper’s Bazaar, and Marie Claire to name a few. Additionally, her Schiaparelli number at the 2021 NAACP Awards, Bottega Veneta blue feathery look, and blue couture moment in Balenciaga at the 2021 Met Gala pose as a few of her unforgettable style moments from this year.

Vote below for the 2021 Fashionista of the Year:

Photos: Tomás Herold / Getty / AB+DM / Robert Ector / Blair Caldwell / Conrad Khalil / Jacob Webster / Miles Diggs / Richard Massao / Angelo Kritikos / María José Govea / Lelia Scarfiotti / Gérson Lopes / Daniel Regan / Erik Melvin