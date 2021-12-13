The 3rd Annual Fabys Awards will hosting a physical ceremony held at Glasshouse Chelsea in New York. Join us for a formal, intimate sit down dinner on December 12, 2021. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Our Fashion Bomb Daily readers mean the world to us, and its not just the ladies who keep us poppin.

Fashion Bomber of the Week is a feature that highlights the singular style of our male readers. From added hints of androgynous style, to dapper distinguished suits, all year the fellas have been pushing the fashion envelope. In no particular order, here are the nominees for Fashion Bomber of the Year:

Jay Bradley from Texas

“Jay was recently on OWN’s Ready to Love, trying his hand at love, however his quests continues. Until then he’s making being single look good, setting the internet on fire in tailored suits, bright colors and hats to match. Jay is known for his great fashion sense and colorful hats. He makes being a girl dad look cool.”

2. Jermaine Richards

Here to give you some inspiration for head turning looks, Jermaine’s style is fierce, fearless and sophisticated. Vibrant monochromatic looks aren’t most people’s ‘go to’ but he pulls them off effortlessly, with greatly tailored one of a kind pieces. His style is very dapper indeed!

3. Leshawn Bridgewater from New York

Leshawn’s style is very daring and memorable. Who says editorial looks are just for special occasions? He describes his style as “loud, extra, & editorial”!

4. Stay Sharp

He has a versatile style that is consistent. He is forward thinking in his style, embracing colors that many men would shy away from, wearing next level patterns and consistently trying to go against the grain and do something no one else will do. His friends affectionately refer to him as “Fab 2.0”.

5. Montrez from Virginia

Montrez is a wardrobe stylist personal and shopper. When asked to describe his style he stated, “My style is very clean and well put together. Details are a must. Very colorful, fun and different from anyone else. My style can brighten up a person’s day and light a room up, that’s how I like to stand out.”

Vote for your favorite below. Who do you think should be crowned Fashion Bomber of the Year?

