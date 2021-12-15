Megan Thee Stallion was spotted getting cozy with her beau Pardi as the two relaxed at home. The Houston rapper was outfitted in a comfy-looking white jogger set from Fashion Nova.

Megan Thee Stallion wore Fashion Nova’s $64.99 Be Yourself 3 Piece Jogger Set in ivory. While Megan only rocked the cropped zip-up hooded jacket and high waisted drawstring joggers, the set also comes with a triangle bralette top.

She paired the look with some grey fuzzy slippers, stud earrings and Fashion Nova’s $14.99 Tea Leaf Ring Set in gold. Rounding off the look, she went with a messy bun with wispy bangs for her hairstyle.

Thoughts on her look? Shop her set here.