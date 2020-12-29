The Faby’s Best of 2020: Stylist of the Year Including Kollin Carter, Law Roach, Zerina Akers, and More!

As we continue with nominations for our second annual FABYs awards, we would like to present our next category: Stylist of the Year! Rounded up by our Fashion Bomb editorial staff, we gathered 12 nominees for this award whose celebrity looks served as major style moments during this year.

Let’s get into the nominees below (in no particular order):

Serving as a judge on HBO Max’s Legendary and a stylist to A-list celebrities, Law Roach is the mastermind behind memorable looks for Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, and more!

He kicked off the year with a bang dressing Zendaya in pink Tom Ford’s metal breastplate and skirt look! Let’s not forget the epic Billboard January 2020 cover with rap group City Girls wearing custom Mahjing Wong and synched braided ponytails.

2. Rob Zangardi & Mariel Haenn

The stylist duo that is Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn is a force! They are the great minds behind Jennifer Lopez’s looks from the red carpet to her brand campaigns.

They have also dressed other celebrities including Gwen Stefani, Ciara, Camila Cabello, Lilly Collins, and many more!

3. Wayman and Micah

Another duo that never disappoint? Stylists Micah McDonald & Wayman Bannerman aka Wayman and Micah. Working regularly with actresses like Tessa Thompson and Logan Browning, the pair captures the essence of the wearer in a way that always captivates a crowd.

Wayman and Micah also serve as Regina King’s go-to stylist, giving us many notable style moments in 2020 including her Schiaparelli look for the Emmys.

4. Jason Bolden

Despite the times we’re in, Jason Bolden was booked and busy for 2020. In fact, he just wrapped up styling Taraji P. Henson for the American Music Awards and Vanessa Hudgens for the MTW TV & Movie Awards where both clients stood as hosts for the shows.

Other clients include Alicia Keys and Ava DuVernay along with Yara Shahidi, Cynthia Erivo and Janet Mock. Prominent moments in 2020 from Jason Bolden include styling Megan Thee Stallion for her Variety feature and Coach campaigns, Cynthia Erivo’s Schiaparelli look at the SAG Awards and Yara Shahidi’s Prada campaign.

5. Thomas Christos Kikis

Serving as Gabrielle Union-Wade’s partner-in-crime when it comes to style and fashion, Thomas Christos always keeps her looking her absolute best even if it’s in the comfort of her home. He serves as the stylist behind a majority of Gabrielle’s looks including her Christopher John Rogers look in January during Paris Fashion Week and her Time’s 100 cover with her husband Dwyane Wade in Fear of God.

Thomas Christos also frequently works with AnnaSophia Robb, donning her in chic and classic styles.

6. Jeremy Haynes

You may know Jeremy Haynes by his alias NoIGJeremy which stems from his rise through the ranks before social media was a thing.

Jeremy Haynes was also a stylist who stayed book and busy throughout the year, keeping us fashionistas on our toes with bombs looks from our faves! He wow’d us with many looks for regulars like Monica, Toya Johnson and Porsha Williams! How could we ever forget Porsha’s stunning Esé Azénabor Atelier look for Cynthia Bailey’s wedding? A more recent style moment came from Reginae Carter and her 22nd birthday bash where she wore three early 2000s themed looks styled by Jeremy himself!

7. Zerina Akers

Chloe and Halle and Beyoncé had a stellar year grabbing us with their voices, visuals, and style. The style and fashions was all thanks to stylist Zerina Akers, of course!

From Black Is King to Chloe and Halle’s performances, Zerina Akers made sure these ladies and their looks were always reigning supreme.

8. Karla Welch

Karla Welch is a recurring stylist to actress and People’s Choice Fashion Icon Tracee Ellis Ross who our Fashion Bomb Readers can’t get enough of! Karla Welch has pulled incredible looks for Tracee this year including her Zuhair Murad look for the Vanity Fair Oscars and Christopher John Rogers look for the NAACP Awards.

Karla Welch also styled other celebrities like Lashana Lynch, Sarah Paulson, and America Ferrera to name a few.

9. Kollin Carter

Last year’s FABYs Stylist of the Year winner Kollin Carter continues to prove his worthiness of his award a year later! Continuing his work with rapper Cardi B, he gave us the coordinating yellow and pink “WAP” looks, the custom Mugler for the Grammys, and so many more instances of style.

Kollin Carter also worked with singer Monica, providing us with her epic custom Fendi look by Baba Jagne for her Verzuz battle with Brandy. He also styled Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Normani, and Anok Yai this year as well.

10. J. Bolin

Stylist J. Bolin is the man behind looks of figures like Tasha Cobbs, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and Tyra Banks! He dresses them in classy yet stylish looks that compliment their lifestyles and personalities.

When he isn’t styling, he is putting in work with his own brand Shop J. Bolin where he curates pieces for everyone to shop “achievable styles”.

11. Maeve Reilly

Hailey Bieber may have been on your radar this year due to her show-stopping street style. You can thank her stylist Maeve Reilly for that! From her Jacquemus blazer and Bottega boots combo to her Saint Laurent FW20 look, Maeve keeps Hailey Bieber dressed to impress at all times.

Maeve Reilly also works with Lala, Ciara, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

12. Jason Rembert

Serving as the one of the fashion industry’s tastemakers, Jason Rembert poses as a stylists to stars like Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, and Michael B. Jordan!

Additionally, he is the designer behind the growing luxury brand known as Aliette which graced many celebrities including Chloe and Halle, Mary J. Blige, Zendaya, and Kelly Rowland.

Now that you have seen our talented nominees, it’s your turn to vote for who you believe should be crowned as our FABYs Stylist of the Year: