Meet the Contestants for Fashion Bomb Daily x Shea Moisture’s Next Bomb Designer Contest: Khang Le, Keama Garrett, Albert Montris, and More!

Last month, Fashion Bomb Daily announced its partnership with Shea Moisture to find the Next Bomb Designer, with an opportunity for one lucky designer to win a $10,000 grand prize! We received many entries and we’re proud to announce that we have narrowed down the finalists for the competition.

Competitors will be given the chance to present their own five-piece collection inspired by their favorite celebrities. The grand prize winner will be voted on by you, our Fashion Bomb readers, and announced at this year’s FABYs.

If you missed our Instagram live moments with each designer, you can learn more about each of them below:

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Albert Montris is celebrity fashion and costume designer of his self-named brand. His designs have graced popular names like Fantasia and Marlo Hampton. For his Fashion Bomb Daily x Shea Moisture Next Bomb Designer collection, he will be drawing inspiration from Cardi B.

We can’t wait to see the final result!

2. Alyssa Mapp of AHLAI

Hailing from Philadelphia, Alyssa Mapp is the designer of the brand known as AHLAI which creates dreamy, ethereal pieces for the modern day woman. Inspired by the creativity of life itself, her designs have been presented at Philly Fashion Week many times now.

Her five-piece collection will be inspired by singer Ciara.

3. Bree Billiter of Bree Original Designs

Having made headlines for her captivating rainbow “You Better Vote” dress, Bree Billiter is already making a name for herself in the fashion industry. Having dressed icons like Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyra Banks, the NYC based fashion and costume designer specializes in capturing the vibrancy and magic in fashion through design.

As a finalist in our competition, she will be creating a collection influenced by Taylor Swift.

4. Datari Austin

Next up on our list of finalists for the Next Bomb Designer content is London native Datari Austin. Currently based in LA, Datari Austin and his designs have been featured in Vogue and WWD and appeared on LeToya Luckett, Angela Bassett and model Jasmine Tookes.

The supreme elegance of his designs will definitely be present in his upcoming Kelly Rowland-inspired collection for our contest.

5. Keama Garrett of Keäma

Keama Garret of KEÄMA is already solidifying a space in the fashion world, having worked with Beyoncé and provided custom looks for her critically-acclaimed visual Black Is King (read all about it here).

With such glittering credentials, it was only fitting for her five-piece collection to be inspired by the Queen Bey aka Beyoncé.

6. Khang Le of Khangle

Encouraging individuality through unconventional designs and suprise elements, Khang Le of Khangle is definitely a worthy contestant. He has also shown at Philly Fashion Week and appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam amongst other magazines.

Khang Le will be channeling Lady Gaga’s avant garde and free-spirited style for the Fashion Bomb x Shea Moisture Next Bomb Designer collection.

7. Nathalia JMag

Sustainable designer Nathalia JMag operates her own self-named label of separates in addition to a secondhand shop known as The Maximal Minimalist. Inspired by passions in conserving the environment, she works with natural dyes, sustainable fabrics, and a zero-waste approach when creating her pieces.

Prepare to see more for Nathalia JMag as she will be presenting a Rihanna-inspired collection for us!

Timeekah Murphy of Alani Taylor

Born in Newark, New Jersey and raised in Bronx, New York, Designer Timeekah Murphy runs her own brand named after her daughter Alani Taylor Murphy. Additionally, she frequently works with Déviant La Vie and helped in creating looks for Beyoncé and her Black Is King film along with Cardi B and her 2019 VMA look.

While we encourage you to wait until you see their final collections in a couple weeks, you can start voting now!

Remember, the winner will receive $10,000, courtesy of Shea Moisture!

Shea Moisture is committed to programs that empower Black women, fuel dreams, and transform communities. Learn more about their initiatives, including their It Comes Naturally campaign, at SheaMoistureFund.com.