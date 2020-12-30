You Should Know: Yambala Designs Hand Crafted Jewelry

From the heart of Central Africa to New York City, Congolese self-taught designer Laudia Yambala of Yambala Designs is changing the way we incorporate healing and fashion with her elegant hand-crafted jewelry made of semi-precious stones.

Yambala started making jewelry as a hobby that eventually grew into a flourishing business called Yambala Designs. Laudia states, “Jewelry used to be my side thing once I made it my everything, it showed up for me.” Laudia first began making jewelry in 2010 in the hopes of making authentic gifts for friends and family. A few years later Laudia would pack her bags and move to the big apple in 2015 where she would eventually meet her business partner and launch her company.

The Birth of the Brand

Laudia uses her surname Yambala, which derives from the Congo, to birth the identity of her brand. When asked what 3 words she would use to describe her brand, she stated, “Spread your Light” which she captivates continuously throughout her brand. Yambala Designs incorporates the “Light” by using real, natural, authentic semi-precious stones in every design, and each are A grade crystals hand selected by Laudia.

She then walks us through the process of healing and energy by providing vegan jewelry, and ensures that her designs are completely free of any animal byproducts. She also purifies & cleanses every stone with sage. Their most popular stones are amethyst, green aventurine, and black onyx. Amethyst is good for protection, spiritual growth, and it relieves stress. Green aventurine brings prosperity, opportunity, and mental clarity, and black onyx is for protection.

Be on the Look Out

Yambala Designs’ mission is to provide people with alluring natural healing stones in the form of jewelry. Laudia creates timeless pieces using eloquent stones with rich colors that can be worn in any season and for any occasion. We call that multi-faceted honey!

They offer rings, bracelets and necklaces and healing stones. Her brand captures what it is like to be a millennial in today’s time, bold and unique. Each piece synthesizes elegance, simplicity, power, and structure. Laudia ensures that her customers will not only look fly, but also experience the tranquility and guidance that each stone provides. Her jewelry is opulent to say the least, each creation embodies your inner light while externally displaying style and grace.

In the future Laudia is planning to expand Yambala Design’s into the men’s market. This offers a new horizon for her business and further establishes her as a universal brand made for all. Laudia describes her business as a beautiful healing energy, which is something that we all needed in the year 2020 and for the years to come. We should be excited to support such an incredibly talented designer that is taking the jewelry industry by storm. Move out the way folks! Out with the old and in with the new, Yambala designs are coming through.

See more at YambalaDesigns.com and follow them on Instagram @YambalaDesign.