The time has officially come for us to recognize the style masterminds behind some of our most beloved celebrity looks. From Kollin Carter revamping Cardi B’s wardrobe with luxe designers, to Zerina Akers serving us sultry vibes with Megan Thee Stallion, and Bryon Javar reminding us that #TheRulesAreSimple with Quinta Brunson, our favorite stylists of 2023 undoubtedly came with their A-game!

The ‘Top 15’ nominees for the FABY’s ‘Stylists of the Year’ are style hunters who hit the pavement running, and going to bat for their clients. As you may know, many celebs are often under a lot of scrunity when it comes to their appearance, and being in the public eye, so stylists play an essential role in ensuring that their clients are on brand, dressed to impress, and ultimately perceived in a positive light.

Ahead, you’ll find our top favorite stylists that Fashion Bomb daily Editors nominated for this year’s FABY’s, and make sure you VOTE for the stylist who you think turned it up a notch in 2023!

Photo Credit: Mr_dadams

Cardi B rapped “I like it like that,” and we’re sure that statement applies when it comes down to her fashion-forward wardrobe that Kollin Carter is responsible for curating. Kollin and Cardi have a mutual understanding, and are the perfect work duo. During the MET Gala this year, Kollin chose a variety of 4 different gowns for Cardi B to pay tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Photo Credit: Mr_dadams

Kollin Carter learned from the best of the best! Prior to becoming a stylist to stars including Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland and Ciara, he actually worked 3-years alongside Celebrity Stylist Law Roach, where he assisted and learned the ropes of the fashion industry. In addition to being a stylist, Kollin is also a fashion editor and Creative Director who has worked on several music videos.

Photo Credit: Mr_dadams

Photo Credit: Mr_dadams

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Celebrity Stylist Law Roach has become an iconic fashion figure. It takes an OG Stylist like Law to ask, “Where’s your sketch?” and we can assure you that his clients like Zendaya and Megan Thee Stallion all have one. They say that destiny has a way of finding you, and Law Roach began his career originally selling vintage apparel at his Deliciously Vintage shops in both Chicago and Harlem.

Photo Credit: @gregwilliamsphotography

After Kanye West discovered his shop in 2009, it put Law Roach’s store on the map, who then decided to start styling singe K.Michelle who was one of his first clients. He would later go on to styling a 14-year old Zendaya at the time for a movie premiere that would end up becoming the perfect unison and partnership.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

If you ever got the chance to see Beyoncé’s “Black is King,” then you know how raw celebrity Stylist Zerina Akers truly is when it comes to styling and costume design. From Bey and Chloe Bailey, to Megan Thee Stallion, Mary J. Blige and Karol G, everything Zerina touches is gold. Not only is she a Celebrity Stylist, but Zerina is also the founder of Black Owned Everything, and The Show Must Go On Showroom located in Los Angeles for Hollywood’s elite.

Photo Credit: Getty

We saw Zerina slaying the scene in Los Angeles, New York and Paris this year, and with her exceptional fashion sense, she took our breath away. She studied at the Art Institute of Philadelphia, and abroad in London while attending LIM College. Her fashion instincts, and ability to find the perfect ensembles for her clients, makes Zerina a force to be reackoned with.

Photo Credit: @Rollingloud

Photo Credit: @karolg IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: @nishajohnny

When you think of the eye catching visuals from Beyonce’s and Solange’s music videos “Formation” and “Cranes in the Sky”, think of Shiona Turini because she is a style visionary. That’s right ! Turini has many accolades under her belt including serving as the costume designer for Season 3 and 4 of Issa Rae and HBO’s ‘Insecure’, and Universal Pictures “Queen & Slim.”

Photo Credit: @mason.poole

In addition, Turini comes from a fashion editorial background and has worked at Teen Vogue, CR Fashion Book, and New York Magazine’s The Cut. Shiona Turini is a pioneer in the fashion industry, and brought the heat to Beyonce’s Renaissance tour with her impeccable styling and flawless eye.

Photo Credit: @lelanief

Photo Credit: @emmanmontalvan

Photo Credit: @zeus.views

Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald are the perfect styling duo because when these two come together to style their client’s such as Taraji P Henson, Tiffany Haddish and Tessa Thompson, they never miss. Based in Los Angeles, this fashion pair is always at work to make the next big fashion statement.

Photo CreditL @Sterlingpics

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: @iam_newyorkmade

Photo Credit: @tyrenredd

With a hashtag tagline, #TheRulesareSimple, Bryon Javar makes it look so darn easy when it comes down to styling his celebrity clientele. Originally from Compton, California, Javar has been styling for years with some of his earlier clients including Karrueche Tran and Amanda Seales. If you take a look back at the awards shows, you’ll see that Bryon Javar is the visionary behind some of Quinta Brunson and Marsai Martin’s most stunning looks this year.

Photo Credit: @tyrenredd

Photo Credit: @tyrenredd

Photo Credit@ Getty @_miazaki_

Photo Credit: @tiziano.raw

Atlanta’s very own Jeremy Haynes aka @TherealNoIGJeremy is one of the most fashion-forward stylists, who’s leaving his mark on one celebrity at a time. Think Mary J. Blige, Usher, Monica, and Monique Rodriguez who have all became well acquainted clients of Jeremy’s . His ability to think outside of the box and put together some of the chicest looks, is was sets him apart from other stylists. He’s definitely a style connoisseur, who has the gift of gab, and know’s what silhouettes work best for his celebrity clientele.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo CreditL @Sterlingpics

Photo Credit: @sterlingpics

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Celebrity Stylist Shaq Palmer is the person behind Yung Miami of ‘City Girls’ infamous looks, in addition to clients like Trina, Sukihana, and GloRilla. Based in Miami, Florida, Palmer is always getting the girls together as he’s a style hunter who’s always on the look out for iconic pieces from designers both contemporary and old school.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: @Billboard

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Naya Ashley is a published Stylist to the “It-Girls” including Dream Doll, Ari Fletcher, and Cuban Link. She is the founder of her brand called NASH, and has a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Merchandising with a minor in Business Management. Her style can be best described as edgy, unconventional, and artfully elevated. Though she is newer to the scene, Naya is definitely one to watch.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: @kydshots

Photo Credit: @Rockiemoments

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

J. Bolin has been going hard in the paint for quite some time now as the founder and owner of J Bolin Style Agency. If anyone is a go getter, it’s definitely Bolin who has established a social fanbase for his legendary styling ability. This year in 2023, we saw him slaying celebs like Michelle Williams, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and SWV among many others. He also has a fashion retail store called “Shop J Bolin” that offers affordable luxury garments that are sizzling HAUTE!

Photo Credit: @Cyndiibee_

Photo Credit: @Cyndiibee_

Photo Credit: IG/:Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Kelly Rowland told ya’ll she was going to “bump like this” but did she tell you it’s thanks to Celebrity Stylist, Wilford Lenov? The man behind some of the most grandeur looks this year is no other than Wilford Lenov who has worked with celebs like Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, and Jeannie Mai. His attention to detail and singular vision allows his clients to capitalize off special moments. With the right touch of glamour, and the most tasteful silhouettes that he pairs together, Wilford Lenov is a Style VIP.

Photo Credit: @tonybeephoto

Photo Credit: @snapsstudio

Photo Credit: @Backgrid

Photo Credit: @robzangardi

We have another styling duo by the name of Mariel Haenn & Rob Zangardi who are behind some of the most renowned red carpet looks seen on celebs like JLO, Cara Delevingne, and Gwen Stefani. Mariel & Rob are the perfect style combo. When they styled Rihanna in her “Umbrella” music video, it was clear to see their unparalleled vision. They say repetition becomes reputation, and if that ‘s the case, then Mariel & Rob are among the best to put their spin on the latest trends.

Photo Credit: @gregswalesart

Photo Credit: IG/Reproductio

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: @carlosericlopez

When it comes down to Kelvin (K.J) Moody, it’s no surprise that as Beyoncé’s cousin and stylist, he has quickly become one of the greatest to do it in fashion. At the age 5, he developed a passion for fashion by watching his Auntie Tina Knowles design custom pieces for Destiny Child at the time. As he grew older, he went on to pursue an educational background in Fashion Design at the Art Institute of Dallas. We saw him in all his glory this year as he gathered some of the most futuristic ensembles to date during Beyonce’s Renaissance tour.

Photo Credit: @Beyonce @Kjmoody

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: @sonejr

We said it was Fantasia’s year, but did we also tell ya’ll it’s Celebrity Stylist Daniel Hawkin’s year as well? That’s right! The man behind Fantasia’s incredible ensembles has been in the zone this year, making Fantasia one of the best dressed celebs during the Color Purple press tour. In fact, his styling earned Fantasia a place in our FABY’s “Fashionista of the Year” this year. If anyone’s staying ahead of the trends, it’s undoubtedly Hawkins.

Photo Credit: @sonejr

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: @kjohn_lasoul

With an elevated, eclectic and electrifying style, Icon Tips is way ahead of his time. From styling celebs like Savannah James, Jhene Aiko and Coco Jones, to jet setting around the world in the most beloved colorful and vibrant hues, Icon Tips is the moment. He now lives in Los Angeles where he’s styling Hollywood’s elite. His vastly different approach to styling in the fashion industry is needed, and refreshing.

Photo Credit: @svenja.ava

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: @sterlingpics

That does it! Who styling slayed this year?

