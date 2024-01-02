Behind every celebrity’s iconic appearance is a top-tier glam squad that meticulously crafts those unforgettable looks defining our favorite stars. Central to this transformation is an exceptional makeup artist who breathes life into these looks! Get ready to meet the nominees for 2023’s Makeup Artist of the Year—some familiar, some new faces. One thing’s for sure: you’ll undoubtedly recognize the stunning faces they’ve beat, and you’ll leave with a fresh roster of beauty experts to draw inspiration from!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Rokael Lizama stands among the select few makeup artists globally fortunate enough to have Queen Beyoncé grace their chair. A vital figure in Beyoncé’s image, Rokael has been an integral part of her aesthetic, dating back to the pre-Renaissance era. His impressive clientele extends beyond royalty, including Kourtney Kardashian, Sabrina Elba, LaLa Anthony, Lady Gaga, Nicole Scherzinger, and Kim Kardashian, showcasing his versatile expertise. Additionally, Rokael has ventured beyond makeup artistry, introducing a line of lashes, featuring everything from full eyelashes to individual sets.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Mario Dedivanovic isn’t merely a celebrity makeup artist; he’s a thriving entrepreneur with a comprehensive cosmetics line under Makeup by Mario. The product range spans foundations, contour palettes, lip kits, liners, lipsticks, glosses, eye shadows, pencils, brow gels, and more. Mario’s in-depth knowledge of makeup is evident, making him Kim Kardashian’s preferred makeup artist. His success isn’t confined to the celebrity sphere but extends into the dynamic world of cosmetic entrepreneurship.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Priscilla Ono

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Priscilla Ono is the indispensable force behind Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, whose earned Rihanna’s unwavering trust. Beyond being Rihanna’s personal makeup artist, Priscilla serves as a beauty consultant for business matters and the head makeup artist for Rihanna’s productions. Her artistic touch extends beyond Rihanna to beautify the likes of Latto, Meghan Thee Stallion, Normani, the Hadid sisters, and many more. Priscilla Ono’s influence resonates in every stroke, defining the captivating faces we adore.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Erika Lapearl holds the coveted position as Cardi B’s key makeup artist, playing an integral role in Cardi’s glam trio. Juggling a hectic schedule, Erika is a constant presence for Cardi’s appearances, performances, productions, travel, and impromptu touch-ups. She is the creative force responsible for Cardi’s iconic Met Gala moments and the stunning visuals accompanying her hit songs. As the one painting Cardi’s favorite looks, Erika Lapearl is the visionary shaping the rapper’s ever-evolving aesthetic.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

With an immaculate eye, Latisha Chancey is all of our favorite celebrities go to Make-Up artist. Based in New York and New Jersey, Chancey always stays red carpet ready by keeping the finest brushes on deck, and the best make-up tools in rotation.

Photo Credit: IG/ Reproduction

Photo Credit: @heathersten X @mr_puryear

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

He’s a make-up artists to some of the legends including Wendy Williams and the one-and-only Mary J. Blige. As a 2X Emmy’s nominated global Make-Up Artist , Hollis is leading the pack with his talented skills and application. He uses the most complimentary and dreamlike shadows and blushes which makes him the ultimate Make-Up pro.

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics @crowdmgmt

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Saisha Beecham

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

If you’re wondering who to thanks for actress Taraji P. Henson, and Sanaa Lathan glamorous and stunning red carpet and set make-up, then Saisha Beecham is your girl. That’s Right! Beecham has shown us this year that she is a make-up genius with her creative and artistic flair.

Photo Credit: @wbpictures

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

If anyone know’s how to use their imagination, it Celebrity Make-Up artist Yeika Glow who is one of the best to do it in the industry. Think about how flawless Teyana Taylor and Winnie Harlow always look, and Yeika’s ability to create a masterpiece from scratch makes her an icon in the world of Make-up.

Photo Credit: Getty

Photo Credit: @Yeikaglow

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Make-up artist, M Latrice knows how to perfectly enhance your natural features and is the bomb when it comes to a detailed smokey eye and bold vibrant lip. From Yung Miami and Keyshia Ka’Oir, to our very own Fashion Bomb daily, CEO Claire Sulmers, Latrice knows how to deliver a fresh face and stunning beat.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction/ @mlatricemua

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction/ @mlatricemua

