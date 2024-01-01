In the realm of glamour and style, contemporary hairstylists stand as indispensable architects of beauty. Hollywood entrusts these maestros to conjure enchanting styles, giving polished perfection balanced with that effortless “I woke up like this” grace, time and time again. From high-fashion magazine spreads, ad campaigns, red carpets, movies and beyond, their artistry transcends traditional boundaries, elevating locks to the status of captivating masterpieces that epitomize hairstyling excellence. These are the skilled artisans that make up this year’s Faby Awards Hairstylist of the Year nominees:

Click Here to vote

Its not every day the Drake name drops a top celebrity hairstylist in his latest hit single – or any rapper for that matter! That’s only one reason why we know that Arrogant Tae is the real deal when it comes to hair styling. Known for his seamless wig installs, it’s no wonder that Tae boasts Nicki Minaj, LaLa Anthony, Dream Doll and more as some of his regulars.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

With previous Faby Awards wins already under his belt, this mane slayer is back, back, back again for another round!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Our next nominee is a two time Emmy award and three time Guild award winning hairstylist to the stars. More commonly known under his Instagram handle @hair4kicks, Ray Christopher has been in the game for more than 14 years and has coiffed the likes of daytime talk show host Adrienne from “The Real”, Lori Harvey and Tiffany Haddish as well as Letoya Luckett, Mindy Kaling and the list goes on!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Household names such as Prince, Celine Dion and Mariah Carey are just a handful of the legends that have sat in his chair.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Having served as Beyoncé’s hairstylist for an extensive period, Neal Farinah has breathed life into numerous hairstyles for the iconic Queen Bey, spanning tours, albums, and various eras, culminating in this year’s Renaissance rebirth. Farinah’s expertise extends beyond Beyoncé, as he has showcased his skills on notable figures such as Nicki Minaj, Solange Knowles, Tina Knowles, Uzo Aduba, and Mary J. Blige. His impact reverberates through the industry, leaving an indelible mark on each canvas he touches.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Whether delving into hair care or executing flawless sew-in installs, Neal Farinah emerges as a versatile stylist who excels across the spectrum of hairstyling.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Atlanta’s very own Kellon Deryck is the creative force behind the Flawless Illusion brand. He’s also the one masterfully working his magic on the ever-stylish Megan Thee Stallion as an integral member of her glam team for red carpets, performances and more.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Beyond Megan Thee Stallion, Deryck boasts an impressive clientele, including the likes of City Girls and the legendary Missy Elliott. Regardless of the chosen style, Kellon Deryck consistently delivers a blend of artistry and magic, ensuring each client is prepared to command attention with his undeniable touch.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

When you’ve been “Tossed by Tym”, you know Tym Wallace was present and greatness was made. From “go big or go home” natural styles to waves full of body, Tym Wallace always makes sure his clients are “the” moment wherever they go.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

His patrons include leading ladies such as MJ Rodriguez, Taraji P. Henson, Mary J. Blige, and Brandy to name a few.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

In 2021, Tokyo Stylez was crowned the Faby Awards Hairstylist of the year for all the looks she helped bring to life on our favorite celebrities. After gaining massive popularity through Cardi B as her main hairstylist, Tokyo has gone on to work the manes of Victoria Monet, Flo Milli, Coi Leray, Kylie Jenner, GloRilla and so many more.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Tokyo an OG in the industry, and she’s known to make any hair concept, no matter how long, colorful, complex or out of this world, happen!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Sean Christopher Fears is making a name for himself in the Hollywood hair game. With a tender 6 years in the industry, this New York native has already amassed high profile attention for his undeniable gift in hairstyling. Some of the names he’s worked with include Cardi B, Kendall Jenner, Lil Kim, Alicia Keys, Tokyo Stylez, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham and more!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Sean has even contributed to Fashion Bomb Daily exclusive editorials. His gift knows no bounds!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Janel Smith is a top-tier hair styling guru for New York and Atlanta’s elite! She splits her time between the two areas catering to high profile personalities and celebrities in entertainment and television such as the cast from the Real Housewives franchise and Bravo’s Married to Medicine.

She’s more than 30 plus years versed in hairstyling and full of fresh ideas like interuppted ponytails and rhinestone additions!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

The adept hairstylist Theo Barrett stands as a go-to professional for keeping your favorite reality stars and socialites impeccably styled. His expanding roster of clients boasts prominent names such as Cynthia Bailey, Nene Leakes, Angela Simmons, and the Editor-in-Chief of Fashion Bomb Daily, Claire Sulmers. Barrett’s installations are veritable glam spectacles that introduce unexpected allure, consistently infusing hairstyles with a perfect blend of bounce, body, and sleekness.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

From indulgent, luscious body waves to impeccably straight looks, Barrett’s stylistic versatility ensures that every moment is a captivating expression of glamour you didn’t even know you were missing.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Hailing from Charlotte, NC, master hairstylist Derickus Crawford has become a prominent figure in the world of hairstyling. Best known as the go-to stylist for the acclaimed singer and actress Fantasia, Crawford’s artistry shines through in every captivating look he creates. Beyond his role as Fantasia’s trusted stylist, Crawford is a salon owner, where his creative expertise and passion for hair take center stage.

Photo: IG/Reproduction @sonejr

With an innate ability to transform and elevate, Derickus Crawford continues to leave an indelible mark on the beauty industry, one stunning hairstyle at a time.

Photo: IG/Reproduction @sonejr

While this A-list hairstylist goes by Yusef, some call him “Yuslay”! With the world of couture as his playground during his earliest years as a celebrity hairstylist, Yusef has worked the shows of Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier, Christian Dior, Gucci and more with super models like Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Jourdon Dunn, Joan Smalls, Duckie Thot, Slick Woods, and Anok.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

That’s when Rihanna reached out in need of some high fashion hair magic for her debut appearance at Paris fashion week, and the rest is history!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

James Catalano might just be London’s best kept secret! Based out of the UK, the hairstylist boasts a distinguished clientele featuring celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Jodie Turner-Smith and Janelle Monae. His editorial contributions have graced the pages of renowned publications like Vogue Italia, Elle UK, Puss Puss, Vanity Fair, The New York Times, and GQ.

Photo: Getty

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Vote for Hairstylist of the Year below:

Click Here to vote