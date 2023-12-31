As we wrap up 2023, the time has officially come for us to vote for the FABY’s ‘Fashionista of the Year,’ and based on the fierce competition, this won’t be easy.

From Beyoncé serving cutting edge realness on her Renaissance tour, to Rihanna styling her baby bump in the most avant-garde way, and Cardi B putting the “C” in couture, celebrities didn’t disappoint as they arrived on the scene with style, and grace.

The Fashionista’s below, also known as the trendsetters, stylista’s and trailblazers in the entertainment industry are individuals who have stayed ahead of the curve, showcasing their bold sense of fashion in the most captivating looks. However, it’s up to our readers to decide which fashionista was the best amongst the bunch.

Ahead our this year’s nominees for ‘Fashionista of the Year!’

It’s no surprise that they call her “Queen Bey” because when she stings, she STINGS! Earlier this year in February when Beyoncé announced her Renaissance World Tour, no one could have imagined how hard she would come, but of course in true fashion, she had the hottest looks in rotation. The Houston native kicked off her tour in Stockholm, Sweden and from the moment she took the stage, we knew she was going to shut it down.

From custom Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Valdrin Sahiti, to a shimmering catsuit by Loewe, and a fully monogramed Ivy Park costume, the cutting edge looks were endless. Her creative team which consists of stylists like Shiona Turini, Julia Sarr Jamois, and KJ Moody ensured that Bey looked elevated and fashion-forward throughout the entire tour and it is estimated that Beyoncé wore over 140 stage outfits which is more than enough to fill an art museum. If anyone has made the stage their canvas, it certainly was Beyoncé .

With an estimated net worth of 1.4 billion dollars, Rihanna can wear absolutely any designer that she desires, and as one of the youngest self-made billionaires, the ‘Fenty Beauty’ founder manages to keep things hip and fresh. Despite being pregnant both this year and last with her and A$AP Rocky’s offsprings, RiRi hasn’t let up. The Bajan Princess turned it up a notch with her regal red carpet moments, and accessorized her baby bump in the most innovative and eye-popping way.

In February of this year, everyone was anticipating Rihanna’s half time performance at the Super Bowl, but no one could have expected her explosive reveal. Dressed in an all red monochromatic Loewe jumpsuit in honor of the late Andre Leon Talley, Rihanna left fans and media outlets alike in a frenzy as she debuted her baby bump.

But leave it to the ‘Diamonds’ singer to glisten and shine throughout her entire pregnancy with her ultra stylish wardrobe that varied from cropped tops and baggy jeans to thigh-high boots, and Timberlands. If anyone took maternity wear to the next level, it’s Rihanna who strutted the pavement in stilettos while carrying Baby RZA at the hip. For that reason alone, RIRI get’s two snaps & a twirl.

Since Cardi B first landed on the scene in 2015, to now, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ star has evolved into a style icon, and perhaps it thanks to her stylist Kollin Carter who ensures she’s dripped in the most notable designs.

We love Cardi B for her authenticity, but we also appreciate her ability to take risks in the fashion world. Her tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala was transformative, consisting of four different over the top looks that showed off a poised, elegant and posh side to Cardi B. Not to mention how fierce she looked during Paris Fashion Week, and all her wonderful looks while promoting her latest music video “Bongos.”

When is Lori Harvey not the talk of social media? The model and SKKN founder has been in the limelight all year while previously dating Actor Damson Idris, and going on as many tropical baecations that you can imagine. From the chicest swimsuits and straw hats, to jazzing it up while out on the town, and attending Paris Fashion shows, Harvey continues to leave a tantalizing spell on all her secret admirers with her ultra sex appeal.

Kim K has had an eventful year in the fashion world, collaborating and curating a Dolce & Gabbana collection, and also becoming the face of Marc Jacobs Fall 2023 campaign. Not to mention all the sickening ALAÏA that she rocked all year long, and her Swarovski X Skim partnership that left her dripped in the finest diamonds. Kim Kardashian reminds us that she’s still THAT GIRL!

Kelly Rowland doesn’t seem to age, and every time we turn our heads, we’re enamored by how stunning and incredible she manages to pull herself together. The former Destiny Child member has shined this year in pieces by designers like Georges Hobeika, LaQuan Smith, Rahul Mishra, and Annakiki. Kelly wasn’t afraid to take risks this year, and she made sure she was always on Renaissance theme in the most stylish decked out chrome looks to support her sister Beyoncé’s tour.

2023 has been Fantasia’s year, and she has definitely ending the year off with a BANG with her latest film “The Color Purple,” where she played leading lady “Celie.” The American Idol winner, turned Actress has been on a press tour all year long, serving high couture in some of the most exquisite ensembles. Her team which consists of Fashion Stylist Daniel Hawkins, Hairstylist Derrickus Crawford, Makeup artist TLC Divo and photographer Salvatore DeMaio, are an excellent partnership because we’ve never seen Fantasia look better. What makes Fantasia a fashionista is her confidence, and ability to deliver “WOW” factor every single time.

Keke Palmer is on the rise, and if you thought she came with fierce looks in 2023, you just may want to brace yourself for 2024. The Actress, Singer, and TV Host gave birth to her son Baby Leo in February, and her snatch back game was real. Not only did she quickly shed pounds after giving birth, and embrace her new found hips, but she also shone brightly in practically everything she wore. KeKe was the quintessential poster girl for designer Sergio Hudson, as she flourished at various gatherings this year in Hudson’s beautifully crafted designs.

With the nickname, “Spike Tey,” Creative Director, Singer, and Actress Teyana Taylor is in her own lane, and the queen of her domain. It was great to witness all the fruits of all her labor this year with Taylor starring in “A Thousand Roses” and winning a BET Award for “Video Director of the Year.” Not to mention how fashion-forward she looked all year long in a variety of Thom Browne and Rick Owens looks. Teyana Taylor is proud to say she styles herself, and has opened doors few could have opened alone. Her distinct style and individuality make her one of the best dressed fashionistas of 2023 and of our generation.

Wife to Lebron James, Savannah James is the epitome of a ride-or-die who has been by her man’s side since their High School days. Her natural beauty shines through and this year we saw Savannah’s style progress in a sophistic at e d and polished way, thanks to stylist Icon Tips. From opting for luxurious suits, to glamming it up on the red carpet, and dabbling with bold colors, Savannah like her husband may be one of the MVP’s in the fashion world.

Jenny from the block has definitely spiced things up with her wardrobe, keeping things haute for her husband Ben Affleck. With a dancer body that includes abs for days, we saw Jennifer Lopez showing off her curves in designers like Magda Butrym, Schiaparelli, and Valentino. She incorporated cutouts, ruffles, and chiffon into her style, and we appreciated how refined and elevated JLO looked this year.

One thing about Mary J. Blige is that she’s going to pull out the fur and thigh high boots as she two-steps across a stage, and she did exactly that. The R&B singer’s style has evolved over the years to reflect the true DIVA that she is. Her stylists Mauricia Henry and Jeremy Haynes did quite an incredible job with finding flattering garments that looked classy and modern on the “Real Love” singer. From bodysuits paired with short shorts, to embellished gowns paired with Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry, Mary looked more fashionable and youthful than some of her younger peers in the music industry.

With beauty & brains, LaLa gave main character energy this year in a series of fashionable ensembles that would undoubtedly seduce of favorite rappers and ball players. We saw the “Power” Actress slaying events in tow with her bestie Kim Kardashian, and it was great to see LaLa accentuating her coke bottle physique with sheer and lace dresses, while opting for bold accessories for a finish feel. Stilettos happened to be her go-to shoe, and this fashionista served old Hollywood glamour on numerous occasions.

Some people may identify her as “Goonica,” for her tough girl exterior, but she’s far from a “goon” in the fashion industry. Monica showed us this year that she is indeed a fashion girl, who isn’t afraid to take calculated risks to serve some head-turning looks. The R&B singer had many stylish outings in 2023 that included both formal, casual and streetwear, but we really saw her fashionista title shine through with her monochromatic ensembles. Think matching Valentino, Vetements, Versace and Dolce & Gabbana looks that felt cohesive, and forward.

Karrueche Tran has made a name and brand for herself, becoming a highly sought after Actress who uses her Personal Shopper background in the fashion industry to put together some of the most futuristic looks together. She does an exceptional job of wearing clothes that are flattering to her 5’1 frame, and her new short pixie hair cut fits her face perfectly, adding a bit of edge to her chic yet provocative outfits. Whether she’s on a red carpet, or strolling down the streets of Los Angeles, you’ll always catch Karrueche dripped from head to toe.

