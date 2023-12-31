Looking back on 2023 style/fashion moments revealed that the boys are back. Some might even say, at the forefront of fashion. From A$AP Rocky’s maternity style tour with Rihanna to Damson Idris making us swoon in a sexy silk-on-silk ensemble at the GQ x Tommy Hilfiger party, the men stepped out and served all year long.

However, there can only be one Most Fashionable Man. Without further ado, get into this year’s nominees, and don’t forget to vote for your fav. Good luck!

ASAP Rocky

As usual, A$AP Rocky had a stylish year. He’s long been regarded as a fashion force in hip-hop, and his Rocky reign won’t let up. He started the year with his second maternity fashion tour with his girl Rihanna, and ended it as Puma’s first Creative Director of its F1 division.

Steve Harvey

From Family Feud to flexin’ fashion with his own family, Steve Harvey is back-to-back nominee because he brings the style as often as he brings the jokes.

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade has proven he’s a force in ball and style. His red carpet looks, vacay ensembles and tunnel walk ‘fits always bring the heat.

Offset

Offset is arguably one of current hip-hop’s best dressed men. From his many King of Pop tributes to his collab with Denim Tears, Set has been setting it off stylishly.

Burna Boy

This year the African Giant kicked off his I Told Them tour in style, but also made time to stunt in some heritage looks as a Burberry ambassador.

Usher

It seems Usher couldn’t stay out of social media highlights this year. His Vegas serenades made him a trending topic more than once and a spicy music video didn’t help in some cases, but he skated through it all in expert style.

Fabolous

Nominated for the second year in a row, Fabolous loves a style moment. Whether he’s posing next to outsized buttas or suited to jewel-tone perfection, there’s no denying his fashion sense is F to da AB.

Lewis Hamilton

Nominated last year for his amazing work with Valentino and Fashion Week front row ‘fits, Hamilton shows no signs of slowing his style down on or off the track.

Fat Joe

From showing off his cool collection of kicks, to flexin in the snow in purple fur, Fat Joe loves a good street ‘fit. With every Nike collab and red carpet, Joe pushes his style all the way up.

Damson Idris

Contrary to popular belief, Damson’s infectious style predates his most recent romantic relationship. The Prada prince is often juxtaposing his British tailoring with streetwear.

Jay-Z

Jay may be taking his time with music, but he certainly hasn’t taken a day off from styling and profiling. From supporting his family during the Renaissance tour to his crisp off-day ‘fits, Jay’s commitment to excellent presentation landed him in two Faby categories this year.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny never fails at looking good. His genderless approach to fashion means nothing is off limits for the global reggaeton star.

Those are the nominees! Vote for your favorite below:

Stay tuned for Hairstylist of the Year, Stylist of the Year, and Makeup Artist of the Year on New Year’s Eve!